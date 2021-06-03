American Legion baseball scores, 6/3

SENIORS

HIGHLIGHTS

Malcolm 5, Chick-Fil-A 2: Chick-Fil-A's Dylan Christensen went 3-for-3 from the plate. Chick-Fil-A outhit Malcolm 8-to-2, but Malcolm was able to score on a wild pitch, a hit-by-pitch and two singles.

Chick-Fil-A 16, Malcolm 7: In the second game, Jackson Masek had two doubles, scored a run and drove in a run for Chick-Fil-A. Cooper May went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and also added a scoreless inning of relief pitching. Colt Reiling doubled and drove in three runs for Malcolm.