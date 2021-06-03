 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/3
American Legion baseball scores, 6/3

American Legion

SENIORS

Lincoln Orthopedic 6, Concordia 3

Malcolm 5-7, Chick-Fil-A 2-16

OK PWP 2, Waverly 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Malcolm 5, Chick-Fil-A 2: Chick-Fil-A's Dylan Christensen went 3-for-3 from the plate. Chick-Fil-A outhit Malcolm 8-to-2, but Malcolm was able to score on a wild pitch, a hit-by-pitch and two singles.

Chick-Fil-A 16, Malcolm 7: In the second game, Jackson Masek had two doubles, scored a run and drove in a run for Chick-Fil-A. Cooper May went 2-for-3 with a double, two runs and two RBIs, and also added a scoreless inning of relief pitching. Colt Reiling doubled and drove in three runs for Malcolm.

MALCOLM 5, CHICK-FIL-A 2

Malcolm   000 122 --
Chick-Fil-A   000 110 --

W--Dunse. L--Aschwege.

CHICK-FIL-A 16, MALCOLM 7

Malcolm  210220--7710
Chick-Fil-A  204505--16113

W--Lebo. L--Schweitzer. 2B--MAL, Reiling, Zegar; CFA, Masek 2, May.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 6, CONCORDIA 3

Lincoln Orthopedic 3200001--691
Concordia 1000011--342

W--Lanka. L--Bunham. 2B--LO, Emanuel; CON, Bowman, Burnham.

 

