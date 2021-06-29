American Legion baseball scores, 6/29

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 6, Sampson 2
Carpet Land 9, Pinnacle Bank 0
Chick-Fil-A 9, Valparaiso 8
Fairbury 6, BDS 4
JC Brager 3, Judds Brothers 0
Malcolm 4, Syracuse 3
Mount Michael 8, Concordia 4
Nebraska City 6, Hickman 5
Nebraska City 8, Seward 0
Sioux Falls 12, Yankton 1
Waverly 9, Crete 4
Yankton 2, Sioux Falls 1
JUNIORS
Schaefer's 2, Cornhusker Heating & Air 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Anderson Ford 6, Sampson Construction 2: Lynden Bruegman earned a win at the mound and struck out 11 batters for Anderson Ford. Tyler Bishop hit a home run and contributed two RBIs. Ethan Warren and Kyren Koch both singled and drove in a run for Sampson.
Carpet Land 9, Pinnacle Bank 0: Keegan Brink and Ryan Clementi both went 2-for-2 and had two runs, with Clementi contributing two RBIs for Carpet Land. Tyson Romero pitched in all five innings and struck out eight.
Chick-Fil-A 9, Valparaiso 8: Dylan Christensen allowed just one hit and struck out one in one inning of relief to pick up the save for Chick-Fil-A. Christensen also had two RBIs. Carson Oerman added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.
JC Brager 3, Judds Brothers 0: Hunter Dragoo had the lone RBI for JC Brager and added a run scored. Erik Hite and Jacob Stroh had the only two hits for Judds Brothers.
CARPET LAND 9, PINNACLE BANK 0
|Carpet Land
|011
|16
|--
|9
|8
|0
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|00
|--
|0
|5
|0
W--Romero. L--Styskal. 2B--Carpet Land, Bring, Springer. 3B--Carpet Land, Clementi, Senstock.
ANDERSON FORD 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2
|Sampson Construction
|000
|002
|--
|2
|3
|2
|Anderson Ford
|000
|033
|--
|6
|5
|3
W--Bruegman. L--Richardson. S--Wesslund. 2B--SC, Richardson; AF, Bishop. HR--AF, Bishop.
JC BRAGER 3, JUDDS BROTHERS 0
|JC Brager
|000
|030
|0
|--
|3
|2
|0
|Judds Brothers
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|3
W--Wilken. L--Bruss. S--Jesske.
CHICK-FIL-A 9, VALPARAISO 8
|Chick-Fil-A
|130
|010
|4
|--
|9
|10
|1
|Valparaiso
|000
|242
|0
|--
|8
|9
|4
W--Tarzian. L--N/A. S--Christensen. 2B--CFA, Tarzian. 3B--CFA, Oerman. HR--CFA, Schlueter.