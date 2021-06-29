 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/29
American Legion baseball scores, 6/29

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 6, Sampson 2

Carpet Land 9, Pinnacle Bank 0

Chick-Fil-A 9, Valparaiso 8

Fairbury 6, BDS 4

JC Brager 3, Judds Brothers 0

Malcolm 4, Syracuse 3

Mount Michael 8, Concordia 4

Nebraska City 6, Hickman 5

Nebraska City 8, Seward 0

Sioux Falls 12, Yankton 1

Waverly 9, Crete 4

Yankton 2, Sioux Falls 1

JUNIORS

Schaefer's 2, Cornhusker Heating & Air 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 6, Sampson Construction 2: Lynden Bruegman earned a win at the mound and struck out 11 batters for Anderson Ford. Tyler Bishop hit a home run and contributed two RBIs. Ethan Warren and Kyren Koch both singled and drove in a run for Sampson.

Carpet Land 9, Pinnacle Bank 0: Keegan Brink and Ryan Clementi both went 2-for-2 and had two runs, with Clementi contributing two RBIs for Carpet Land. Tyson Romero pitched in all five innings and struck out eight.

Chick-Fil-A 9, Valparaiso 8: Dylan Christensen allowed just one hit and struck out one in one inning of relief to pick up the save for Chick-Fil-A. Christensen also had two RBIs. Carson Oerman added two hits, including a triple, and an RBI.

JC Brager 3, Judds Brothers 0: Hunter Dragoo had the lone RBI for JC Brager and added a run scored. Erik Hite and Jacob Stroh had the only two hits for Judds Brothers.

CARPET LAND 9, PINNACLE BANK 0

Carpet Land   011 16 --
Pinnacle Bank   000 00 --

W--Romero. L--Styskal. 2B--Carpet Land, Bring, Springer. 3B--Carpet Land, Clementi, Senstock.

ANDERSON FORD 6, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2

Sampson Construction  000 002 --
Anderson Ford   000 033 --

W--Bruegman. L--Richardson. S--Wesslund. 2B--SC, Richardson; AF, Bishop. HR--AF, Bishop.

JC BRAGER 3, JUDDS BROTHERS 0

JC Brager  000 030 --
Judds Brothers  000 000 --

W--Wilken. L--Bruss. S--Jesske.

CHICK-FIL-A 9, VALPARAISO 8

Chick-Fil-A  130 010 --10 
Valparaiso  000 242 --

W--Tarzian. L--N/A. S--Christensen. 2B--CFA, Tarzian. 3B--CFA, Oerman. HR--CFA, Schlueter.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
