American Legion baseball scores, 6/28
agate

American Legion

MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT

THURSDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Pinnacle Bank Juniors 9, Judds Brothers 2

Union Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0

At Sherman Field

Carpet Land 11, Beatrice 3

JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 0

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Omaha Skutt 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 7

Omaha Skutt 9, Judds Brothers 7

North Platte 8, Judds Brothers 4

Elkhorn 6, Sampson Construction 2

At Sherman Field

Omaha Westside 2, Carpet Land 1

Omaha Westside 2, Beatrice 0 

Beatrice 5, Sioux Falls West 1 

Nebraska City 11, Anderson Ford 2

JC Brager 6, Papillion-LV South 5

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

At Den Hartog Field

Carpet Land 7, Sioux Falls West 3  

Omaha Westside 17, Sioux Falls West 4

Papillion-LV South 18, Anderson Ford 2 

Papillion-LV South 14, Nebraska City 3

JC Brager 12, Nebraska City 0

At Sherman Field

Waverly 7, Union Bank 3

Union Bank 4, Elkhorn 3

Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1

Sampson Construction 6, Waverly 1

North Platte 5, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 3

Omaha Skutt 11, North Platte 2

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

At Sherman Field

Anderson Ford 7, Sioux Falls West 1

JC Brager 9, Omaha Westside 8

Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.

Championship: Omaha Westside-JC Brager winner vs. Omaha Skutt-Waverly winner, 5:30 p.m.

At Den Hartog Field

Judds Brothers 12, Sampson Construction 4, 6 inn.

Pinnacle Bank Juniors vs. Elkhorn, 12:30 p.m.

North Platte vs. Union Bank, 3 p.m.

Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.

Carpet Land vs. Papillion-LV South, 7:30 p.m.

OTHER SENIORS

Hickman 8, Complete Game Cardinals 3

American Legion baseball logo 2014
