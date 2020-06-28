American Legion baseball scores, 6/28

American Legion
MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT
THURSDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Pinnacle Bank Juniors 9, Judds Brothers 2
Union Bank 10, Sampson Construction 0
At Sherman Field
Carpet Land 11, Beatrice 3
JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 0
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Omaha Skutt 9, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 7
Omaha Skutt 9, Judds Brothers 7
North Platte 8, Judds Brothers 4
Elkhorn 6, Sampson Construction 2
At Sherman Field
Omaha Westside 2, Carpet Land 1
Omaha Westside 2, Beatrice 0
Beatrice 5, Sioux Falls West 1
Nebraska City 11, Anderson Ford 2
JC Brager 6, Papillion-LV South 5
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
At Den Hartog Field
Carpet Land 7, Sioux Falls West 3
Omaha Westside 17, Sioux Falls West 4
Papillion-LV South 18, Anderson Ford 2
Papillion-LV South 14, Nebraska City 3
JC Brager 12, Nebraska City 0
At Sherman Field
Waverly 7, Union Bank 3
Union Bank 4, Elkhorn 3
Waverly 2, Elkhorn 1
Sampson Construction 6, Waverly 1
North Platte 5, Pinnacle Bank Juniors 3
Omaha Skutt 11, North Platte 2
SUNDAY'S RESULTS
At Sherman Field
Anderson Ford 7, Sioux Falls West 1
JC Brager 9, Omaha Westside 8
Omaha Skutt vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.
Championship: Omaha Westside-JC Brager winner vs. Omaha Skutt-Waverly winner, 5:30 p.m.
At Den Hartog Field
Judds Brothers 12, Sampson Construction 4, 6 inn.
Pinnacle Bank Juniors vs. Elkhorn, 12:30 p.m.
North Platte vs. Union Bank, 3 p.m.
Beatrice vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.
Carpet Land vs. Papillion-LV South, 7:30 p.m.
OTHER SENIORS
Hickman 8, Complete Game Cardinals 3
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!