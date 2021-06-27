 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/27
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/27

American Legion

SENIORS

Chick-Fil-A 5, Kearney 2

Hickman 7, PT Gray 18 5

Hornets 12, JC Brager 2

JC Brager 5, Maniacs 4

Kearney 5, Beatrice 2

Lincoln Orthopedic 12, Adams 3

North Platte 9, Union Bank 6

Ralston 7, Ashland 6, 12 inn.

Sampson Construction 6, Omaha Spikes 1

Texarkana (Ark.) 14, Carpet Land 6

Union Bank 5, Wayzata (Minn.) 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Chick-Fil-A 5, Kearney 2: Dylan Christensen had two RBIs and Peyton Hutzel had two hits to lead Chick-Fil-A.

Hornets 12, JC Brager 2: Connor Pfundt and David Swanson each had an RBI for JC Brager. Swanson added two doubles to his performance.

Lincoln Orthopedic 12, Adams 3: Lincoln Orthopedic produced five doubles, and were backed behind five RBIs from Cooper Colon.

JC Brager 5, Maniacs 4: David Swanson had three hits and an RBI to lead JC Brager. Jacob Anderson, Connor Pfundt and Swanson each had a double.

Sampson Construction 6, Omaha Spikes 1: Carson Hillhouse had three of Sampson Constructions hits, adding a double and two RBIs. Jacob Vanderford picked up the win behind seven innings of work and three strikeouts.

Texarkana (Ark.) 14, Carpet Land 6: Ryan Clementi had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs and Brayan Van Meter added two hits for Carpet Land.

Union Bank 5, Wazata (Minn.) 4: Jase Woita hit a walk off, two-RBI double to help Union Bank.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

