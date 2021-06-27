American Legion baseball scores, 6/27

American Legion
SENIORS
Chick-Fil-A 5, Kearney 2
Hickman 7, PT Gray 18 5
Hornets 12, JC Brager 2
JC Brager 5, Maniacs 4
Kearney 5, Beatrice 2
Lincoln Orthopedic 12, Adams 3
North Platte 9, Union Bank 6
Ralston 7, Ashland 6, 12 inn.
Sampson Construction 6, Omaha Spikes 1
Texarkana (Ark.) 14, Carpet Land 6
Union Bank 5, Wayzata (Minn.) 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Chick-Fil-A 5, Kearney 2: Dylan Christensen had two RBIs and Peyton Hutzel had two hits to lead Chick-Fil-A.
Hornets 12, JC Brager 2: Connor Pfundt and David Swanson each had an RBI for JC Brager. Swanson added two doubles to his performance.
Lincoln Orthopedic 12, Adams 3: Lincoln Orthopedic produced five doubles, and were backed behind five RBIs from Cooper Colon.
JC Brager 5, Maniacs 4: David Swanson had three hits and an RBI to lead JC Brager. Jacob Anderson, Connor Pfundt and Swanson each had a double.
Sampson Construction 6, Omaha Spikes 1: Carson Hillhouse had three of Sampson Constructions hits, adding a double and two RBIs. Jacob Vanderford picked up the win behind seven innings of work and three strikeouts.
Texarkana (Ark.) 14, Carpet Land 6: Ryan Clementi had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs and Brayan Van Meter added two hits for Carpet Land.
Union Bank 5, Wazata (Minn.) 4: Jase Woita hit a walk off, two-RBI double to help Union Bank.