American Legion baseball scores, 6/26

North Platte vs. Pinnacle Bank Juniors, 5:30 p.m.

North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

At Sherman Field

NL East No. 4 vs. NL West No. 4, 10 a.m.

NL East No. 1 vs. NL West No. 1, 12:30 p.m.

AL East No. 1 vs. AL West No. 1, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

At Den Hartog Field

AL East No. 4 vs. AL West No. 4, 10 a.m.

AL East No. 3 vs. AL West No. 3, 12:30 p.m.

AL East No. 2 vs. AL West No. 2, 3 p.m.

NL East No. 3 vs. NL West No. 3, 5:30 p.m.

NL East No. 2 vs. NL West No. 2, 7:30 p.m.

OTHER SENIORS RESULTS

Hickman 6, Strikezone (Kan.) 0

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0