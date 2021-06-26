American Legion baseball scores, 6/26

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 8-5, Grand Island 5-10
Carpet Land 6, Fargo (N.D.) Post 5
Harrisburg 6, Judds Brothers 5
Judds Brothers 12, St. Paul 4
Omaha Burke 8, Waverly 5
Omaha Gross 7, Union Bank 2
Russellville (Ark.) 13, Pinnacle Bank 9
Union Bank 1, Wichita 0
JUNIORS
Midwest 7, JC Brager 6
HIGHLIGHTS
Anderson Ford 8, Grand Island 5: Cooper Wesslund batted 5-for-5, contributing two RBIs and stealing a base for Anderson Ford.
Carpet Land 6, Fargo Post 5: Grant Springer went 2-for-3, hitting a double, a homer and contributing an RBI. Carpet Land's Brayan Van Mete had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.
Grand Island 10, Anderson Ford 5: Tyler Bishop contributed two hits, three runs and an RBI for Anderson Ford. Bishop also added three of Anderson Ford's five stolen bases.
Harrisburg 6, Judds Brothers 5: Tristan Brandt doubled and scored twice to lead Judds Brothers.
Judds Brothers 12, St. Paul 4: Jack Duncan had three hits, including a double and an RBI to pace Judds Brothers.
Omaha Gross 7, Union Bank 2: Tyrus Petsche had two hits, while Josh Moore and Jase Woita had RBIs for Union Bank.
Russellville 13, Pinnacle Bank 9: Griffin Bellamy, Joon Dunsmore and Blake Waring each had two hits for Pinnacle Bank. Russellville scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win.
ANDERSON FORD 8, GRAND ISLAND 5
|Anderson Ford
|222
|011
|0
|--
|8
|16
|2
|Grand Island
|100
|220
|0
|--
|5
|7
|3
W--Irland. L--Plummer. 2B--AF, Aldridge, Wesslund; GI, Buhrman, Williams.
CARPET LAND 6, FARGO (N.D.) POST 5
|Fargo Post
|012
|200
|00
|--
|5
|6
|2
|Carpet Land
|110
|021
|01
|--
|6
|13
|2
W--Yates. L--N/A. 2B--CL, Springer. 3B--CL, Clementi, Van Meter. HR--CL, Springer.
GRAND ISLAND 10, ANDERSON FORD 5
|Anderson Ford
|101
|120
|0
|--
|5
|7
|3
|Grand Island
|204
|130
|X
|--
|10
|9
|3
W--Hansen. L--Sunken. 2B--GI, Coslor, Douglass, Robinson.
HARRISBURG 6, JUDDS BROTHERS 5
|Judds Brothers
|002
|110
|1
|--
|5
|4
|1
|Harrisburg
|011
|001
|3
|--
|6
|7
|1
W--N/A. L--Carter. 2B--JB, Brandt, Sacks.
JUDDS BROTHERS 12, ST. PAUL 4
|Judds Brothers
|210
|18
|--
|12
|6
|1
|St. Paul
|020
|20
|--
|4
|6
|2
W--Sacks. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Duncan.
OMAHA GROSS 7, UNION BANK 2
|Union Bank
|001
|10
|--
|2
|6
|1
|Omaha Gross
|204
|1X
|--
|7
|7
|0
W--Boring. L--Moore. 2B--OG, Boring, Meier.
RUSSELLVILLE (ARK.) 13, PINNACLE BANK 9
|Russellville
|103
|003
|6
|--
|13
|15
|1
|Pinnacle Bank
|205
|020
|0
|--
|9
|10
|2