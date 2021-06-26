 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 6/26
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/26

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 8-5, Grand Island 5-10

Carpet Land 6, Fargo (N.D.) Post 5

Harrisburg 6, Judds Brothers 5

Judds Brothers 12, St. Paul 4

Omaha Burke 8, Waverly 5

Omaha Gross 7, Union Bank 2

Russellville (Ark.) 13, Pinnacle Bank 9

Union Bank 1, Wichita 0

JUNIORS

Midwest 7, JC Brager 6

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 8, Grand Island 5: Cooper Wesslund batted 5-for-5, contributing two RBIs and stealing a base for Anderson Ford.

Carpet Land 6, Fargo Post 5: Grant Springer went 2-for-3, hitting a double, a homer and contributing an RBI. Carpet Land's Brayan Van Mete had three hits, including a triple, and two RBIs.

Grand Island 10, Anderson Ford 5: Tyler Bishop contributed two hits, three runs and an RBI for Anderson Ford. Bishop also added three of Anderson Ford's five stolen bases.

Harrisburg 6, Judds Brothers 5: Tristan Brandt doubled and scored twice to lead Judds Brothers.

Judds Brothers 12, St. Paul 4: Jack Duncan had three hits, including a double and an RBI to pace Judds Brothers.

Omaha Gross 7, Union Bank 2: Tyrus Petsche had two hits, while Josh Moore and Jase Woita had RBIs for Union Bank.

Russellville 13, Pinnacle Bank 9: Griffin Bellamy, Joon Dunsmore and Blake Waring each had two hits for Pinnacle Bank. Russellville scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win.

ANDERSON FORD 8, GRAND ISLAND 5

Anderson Ford  222 011 --16 
Grand Island  100 220 --

W--Irland. L--Plummer. 2B--AF, Aldridge, Wesslund; GI, Buhrman, Williams.

CARPET LAND 6, FARGO (N.D.) POST 5

Fargo Post  012 200 00 --
Carpet Land  110 021 01 --13 

W--Yates. L--N/A. 2B--CL, Springer. 3B--CL, Clementi, Van Meter. HR--CL, Springer.

GRAND ISLAND 10, ANDERSON FORD 5

Anderson Ford  101 120 --
Grand Island  204 130 --10 

W--Hansen. L--Sunken. 2B--GI, Coslor, Douglass, Robinson.

HARRISBURG 6, JUDDS BROTHERS 5

Judds Brothers  002 110 --
Harrisburg  011 001 --

W--N/A. L--Carter. 2B--JB, Brandt, Sacks.

JUDDS BROTHERS 12, ST. PAUL 4

Judds Brothers   210 18 --12 
St. Paul   020 20 --

W--Sacks. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Duncan.

OMAHA GROSS 7, UNION BANK 2

Union Bank   001 10 --
Omaha Gross   204 1X --

W--Boring. L--Moore. 2B--OG, Boring, Meier.

RUSSELLVILLE (ARK.) 13, PINNACLE BANK 9

Russellville  103 003 --13 15 
Pinnacle Bank  205 020 --10 

W--N/A. L--Shaffer. 2B--PB, Bellamy, Shaffer, Vercellino. 3B--PB, Waring.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News