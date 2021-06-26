American Legion baseball scores, 6/26

Judds Brothers 12, St. Paul 4: Jack Duncan had three hits, including a double and an RBI to pace Judds Brothers.

Omaha Gross 7, Union Bank 2: Tyrus Petsche had two hits, while Josh Moore and Jase Woita had RBIs for Union Bank.

Russellville 13, Pinnacle Bank 9: Griffin Bellamy, Joon Dunsmore and Blake Waring each had two hits for Pinnacle Bank. Russellville scored six runs in the top of the seventh to rally for the win.