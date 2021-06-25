American Legion baseball scores, 6/25

American Legion
SENIORS
Beatrice 12, Millard Sox 1
Carpet Land 11, Millard South 8
Hastings 6, Anderson Ford 5, 8 inn.
Kearney 9, Millard North 8
Old Ducks (Mo.) 2, Hickman 1
Waverly 14, Omaha Aces 9
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 11, Millard South 8: Carpet Land scored seven runs in the third inning. Keegan Brink led the way, finishing with a double, a homer and four RBIs.
Hastings 6, Anderson Ford 5: Hastings drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to win in a walk-off. Tyler Bishop, Caden Steiger and Braeden Sunken each had two hits for Anderson Ford.
