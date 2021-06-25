 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 6/25
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/25

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Beatrice 12, Millard Sox 1

Carpet Land 11, Millard South 8

Hastings 6, Anderson Ford 5, 8 inn.

Kearney 9, Millard North 8

Old Ducks (Mo.) 2, Hickman 1

Waverly 14, Omaha Aces 9

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 11, Millard South 8: Carpet Land scored seven runs in the third inning. Keegan Brink led the way, finishing with a double, a homer and four RBIs.

Hastings 6, Anderson Ford 5: Hastings drew a bases-loaded walk in the bottom of the eighth to win in a walk-off. Tyler Bishop, Caden Steiger and Braeden Sunken each had two hits for Anderson Ford.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

How to go about live betting in the MLB

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News