 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

American Legion baseball scores, 6/25

  • Updated
  • 0

American Legion

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

SENIORS

Carpet Land 9, St. Michael, Minn. 5

Grand Island 1, Malcolm 0

Hickman 10, Victus Capitol, Mo. 5

Omaha Gross 9, Laramie, Wyo. 3

Omaha Skutt 5, Judds Brothers 4

Sampson Construction 8, Omaha South 3, 9 inn.

JUNIORS

Vermeer Tournament

Cornhusker Heating & Air 9, Hickman 3

Schaefer's 6, Omaha Westside 5

CARPET LAND 9, ST. MICHAEL'S 5

St. Michael's 001 100 --
Carpet Land  203 022 --11 

People are also reading…

W--Johnson. L--Groves. 2B--STM, Sybrant; CL, Erikson, Peterson.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 8, OMAHA SOUTH 3

9 innings

Sampson Construction 000 003 005 --14 
Omaha South  300 000 000 --

W--Glazebook. 2B--SC, Gable.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

U.S. swimmer rescued by coach after fainting at world championships

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News