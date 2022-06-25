American Legion baseball scores, 6/25

American Legion
SATURDAY'S RESULTS
SENIORS
Carpet Land 9, St. Michael, Minn. 5
Grand Island 1, Malcolm 0
Hickman 10, Victus Capitol, Mo. 5
Omaha Gross 9, Laramie, Wyo. 3
Omaha Skutt 5, Judds Brothers 4
Sampson Construction 8, Omaha South 3, 9 inn.
JUNIORS
Vermeer Tournament
Cornhusker Heating & Air 9, Hickman 3
Schaefer's 6, Omaha Westside 5
CARPET LAND 9, ST. MICHAEL'S 5
|St. Michael's
|001
|100
|3
|--
|5
|8
|1
|Carpet Land
|203
|022
|x
|--
|9
|11
|2
W--Johnson. L--Groves. 2B--STM, Sybrant; CL, Erikson, Peterson.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 8, OMAHA SOUTH 3
9 innings
|Sampson Construction
|000
|003
|005
|--
|8
|14
|1
|Omaha South
|300
|000
|000
|--
|3
|6
|0
W--Glazebook. 2B--SC, Gable.