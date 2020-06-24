American Legion baseball scores, 6/24
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/24

American Legion

SENIORS

Ashland 11, Fort Calhoun 8

Auburn 9, Syracuse 3

Carpet Land 7, Judds Brothers 0

Elmwood-Murdock 8, Lincoln Orthopedic 1

Grand Island 9-2, North Platte 5-3

Gretna 5, Sampson Construction 3

Hastings 2, Kearney 1

Hickman 10, Omaha Concordia 2

JC Brager 9, Anderson Ford 2

Union Bank 8, Beatrice 1

JUNORS

Ashland 15, Fort Calhoun 8

Gretna 7, Sampson Construction 3

Vermeer High Plains 15, Stonebrook Exteriors 5

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

