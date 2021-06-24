American Legion baseball scores, 6/24

American Legion
SENIORS
Carpet Land vs. West Fargo, N.D., ccd.
Hickman 8, KC Elite Grey 2
Hickman 10, Olathe, Kan. 3
Hopkins 3, Judds Brothers 1
Omaha Skutt 11, Judds Brothers 1
Union Bank vs. Bismarck, N.D., sspd.
Waverly 4, Andover Central 2
Waverly 9, Fargo Jets 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Hopkins 3, Judds Brothers 1: Cody Bruss had two of Judds Brothers' three hits.
HOPKINS 3, JUDDS BROTHERS 1
|Judds Bros.
|001
|00
|--
|1
|3
|1
|Hopkins
|100
|2x
|--
|3
|7
|0
W--N/A. L--Schuman. 2B--JB, Bruss; HOP, 1.
