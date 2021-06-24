 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/24
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/24

American Legion

SENIORS

Carpet Land vs. West Fargo, N.D., ccd.

Hickman 8, KC Elite Grey 2

Hickman 10, Olathe, Kan. 3

Hopkins 3, Judds Brothers 1

Omaha Skutt 11, Judds Brothers 1

Union Bank vs. Bismarck, N.D., sspd.

Waverly 4, Andover Central 2

Waverly 9, Fargo Jets 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Hopkins 3, Judds Brothers 1: Cody Bruss had two of Judds Brothers' three hits.

HOPKINS 3, JUDDS BROTHERS 1

Judds Bros.  00100--131
Hopkins  1002x--370

W--N/A. L--Schuman. 2B--JB, Bruss; HOP, 1.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
