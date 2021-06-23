American Legion baseball scores, 6/23

American Legion
SENIORS
Carpet Land 8, Watertown 0
Columbus 8, Grand Island CC 6
Elmwood-Murdock 6, Lincoln Orthopedic 4
Fairbury 7, Chick-fil-A 5
First State 6, Beatrice 2
Omaha Concordia 10, Wahoo 5
Sampson Construction 6, Judds Bros. 3
JUNIORS
Gretna 6, Schaefer's 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 8, Watertown 0: Tyson Romero pitched in all five innings for Carpet Land, striking out seven batters and allowing one hit. John Senstock led all players with two hits and Grant Springer hit a double. Carpet Land stole four bases, with two steals coming in the bottom of the second.
Fairbury 7, Chick-fil-A 5: Fairbury scored six runs in the first, then held on. Brody Kroll homered twice, and pitcher Jayden Schmidt struck out 10 in six innings. Chick-fil-A scored four runs in the third on two bases-loaded walks, Brennan Tarzian's sac fly and Easton Cooper's RBI single. Carson Oerman went 3-for-3 with two runs.
Sampson Construction 6, Judds Bros. 3: Sampson took the lead for good with a four-run second inning, getting a two-out, two-run double from Alex Gable, followed by an RBI single from Caden Connelly. Ethan Glazebrook got the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and allowing just one earned run. Carson Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Judds.
CARPET LAND 8, WATERTOWN 0
|Watertown
|000
|00
|--
|0
|1
|0
|Carpet Land
|130
|04
|--
|8
|7
|1
W--Romero. L--Czech. 2B--CL, Springer.
SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 6, JUDDS BROS. 3
|Judds Bros.
|101
|100
|0
|--
|3
|10
|5
|Sampson Construction
|042
|000
|x
|--
|6
|4
|4
W--Glazebrook. L--Carter. S--Martin. 2B--JB, Peterson, SC, Gable.
FAIRBURY 7, CHICK-FIL-A 5
|Chick-fil-A
|004
|100
|0
|--
|5
|6
|3
|Fairbury
|600
|100
|x
|--
|7
|6
|1