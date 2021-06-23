 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 6/23
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/23

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Carpet Land 8, Watertown 0

Columbus 8, Grand Island CC 6

Elmwood-Murdock 6, Lincoln Orthopedic 4

Fairbury 7, Chick-fil-A 5

First State 6, Beatrice 2

Omaha Concordia 10, Wahoo 5

Sampson Construction 6, Judds Bros. 3

JUNIORS

Gretna 6, Schaefer's 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 8, Watertown 0: Tyson Romero pitched in all five innings for Carpet Land, striking out seven batters and allowing one hit. John Senstock led all players with two hits and Grant Springer hit a double. Carpet Land stole four bases, with two steals coming in the bottom of the second.

Fairbury 7, Chick-fil-A 5: Fairbury scored six runs in the first, then held on. Brody Kroll homered twice, and pitcher Jayden Schmidt struck out 10 in six innings. Chick-fil-A scored four runs in the third on two bases-loaded walks, Brennan Tarzian's sac fly and Easton Cooper's RBI single. Carson Oerman went 3-for-3 with two runs.

Sampson Construction 6, Judds Bros. 3: Sampson took the lead for good with a four-run second inning, getting a two-out, two-run double from Alex Gable, followed by an RBI single from Caden Connelly. Ethan Glazebrook got the win, pitching 5 2/3 innings with eight strikeouts and allowing just one earned run. Carson Peterson went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Judds.

CARPET LAND 8, WATERTOWN 0

Watertown  000 00 --
Carpet Land   13004 --

W--Romero. L--Czech. 2B--CL, Springer.

SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 6, JUDDS BROS. 3

Judds Bros. 101 1000--10 
Sampson Construction 042 000x--6

W--Glazebrook. L--Carter. S--Martin. 2B--JB, Peterson, SC, Gable.

FAIRBURY 7, CHICK-FIL-A 5

Chick-fil-A 0041000--563
Fairbury 600100x--761

W--Schmidt. L--Schlueter. S--Novotny. 2B--CFA, Oerman. HR--FAI, Kroll 2.

 

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Calvin Johnson says he wanted to continue NFL career

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News