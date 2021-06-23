American Legion baseball scores, 6/23

American Legion

SENIORS

Carpet Land 8, Watertown 0

Columbus 8, Grand Island CC 6

Elmwood-Murdock 6, Lincoln Orthopedic 4

Fairbury 7, Chick-fil-A 5

First State 6, Beatrice 2

Omaha Concordia 10, Wahoo 5

Sampson Construction 6, Judds Bros. 3

JUNIORS

Gretna 6, Schaefer's 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 8, Watertown 0: Tyson Romero pitched in all five innings for Carpet Land, striking out seven batters and allowing one hit. John Senstock led all players with two hits and Grant Springer hit a double. Carpet Land stole four bases, with two steals coming in the bottom of the second.

Fairbury 7, Chick-fil-A 5: Fairbury scored six runs in the first, then held on. Brody Kroll homered twice, and pitcher Jayden Schmidt struck out 10 in six innings. Chick-fil-A scored four runs in the third on two bases-loaded walks, Brennan Tarzian's sac fly and Easton Cooper's RBI single. Carson Oerman went 3-for-3 with two runs.