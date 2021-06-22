American Legion baseball scores, 6/22

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 6, Pinnacle Bank 0
Beatrice 1, Sampson Construction 0
Grand Island 9, Kearney 6
Grand Island 6, Raymond Central 6
Harrisburg 7, Sioux Falls 0
Omaha Gross 12, Elkhorn South 3
Papillion-La Vista South 6, Omaha Skutt 2
Sioux Falls 10, Harrisburg 2
JUNIORS
Vermeer High Plains 15, Schaefer's 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Anderson Ford 6, Pinnacle Bank 0: Cam Teinert pitched in all three innings for Anderson Ford, striking out three batters. At the plate, Teinert and Colteen Reed both hit doubles.
Beatrice 1, Sampson Construction 0: Chase Martin recorded Sampson Construction's only hit while Nathan Richardson struck out three batters in two innings.
ANDERSON FORD 6, PINNACLE BANK 0
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|--
|0
|2
|1
|Anderson Ford
|24x
|--
|6
|5
|0