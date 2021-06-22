 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
American Legion baseball scores, 6/22
0 Comments
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/22

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 6, Pinnacle Bank 0

Beatrice 1, Sampson Construction 0

Grand Island 9, Kearney 6

Grand Island 6, Raymond Central 6 

Harrisburg 7, Sioux Falls 0

Omaha Gross 12, Elkhorn South 3

Papillion-La Vista South 6, Omaha Skutt 2

Sioux Falls 10, Harrisburg 2

JUNIORS

Vermeer High Plains 15, Schaefer's 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 6, Pinnacle Bank 0: Cam Teinert pitched in all three innings for Anderson Ford, striking out three batters. At the plate, Teinert and Colteen Reed both hit doubles.

Beatrice 1, Sampson Construction 0: Chase Martin recorded Sampson Construction's only hit while Nathan Richardson struck out three batters in two innings.

ANDERSON FORD 6, PINNACLE BANK 0

Pinnacle Bank    000 --
Anderson Ford    24x --

W--Teinert. L--Styskal. 2B--AF, Reed, Teinert.

BEATRICE 1, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Beatrice    100 --
Sampson Construction    00x --

W--n/a. L--Richardson.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Was trading Kemba Walker the right move?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News