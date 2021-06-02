American Legion baseball scores, 6/2

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 10, JC Brager 3
Gretna 16, Sampson Construction 5
Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Chick-Fil-A 3
Union Bank 12, Beatrice 4
JUNIORS
Gretna 9, Syracuse Area Health 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Gretna 16, Sampson Construction 5: Ethan Warren led Sampson Construction with two hits and two RBIs.
Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Chick-Fil-A 3: Alex Bingham struck out seven and had two hits and two RBIs for Lincoln Orthopedic. Carson Oerman led Chick-Fil-A with a hit and two runs scored.
GRETNA 16, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5
|Gretna
|213
|064
|--
|16
|19
|0
|Sampson Construction
|100
|040
|--
|5
|6
|2
W--Naylon. L--Glazebrook. 2B--GRE, Schell, Sillman, Graham. 3B--GRE, Graham, Shellbourne.
LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 16, CHICK-FIL-A 3
|Chick-Fil-A
|001
|02
|--
|3
|3
|3
|Lincoln Orthopedic
|460
|6x
|--
|16
|8
|0
W--Bingham. L--Schlueter. 2B--CFA, Lebo; LO, Emmanuel 2, Brink, Bingham, Colon.
UNION BANK 12, BEATRICE 4
|Union Bank
|012
|342
|--
|12
|13
|1
|Beatrice
|000
|121
|--
|4
|5
|4
W--N/A. L--Zabokrtsky. 2B--Beatrice, Jobman 2.
ANDERSON FORD 10, JC BRAGER 3
|Anderson Ford
|140
|000
|5
|--
|10
|8
|1
|JC Brager
|000
|020
|1
|--
|3
|3
|3