American Legion baseball scores, 6/2

SENIORS

JUNIORS

HIGHLIGHTS

Gretna 16, Sampson Construction 5: Ethan Warren led Sampson Construction with two hits and two RBIs.

Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Chick-Fil-A 3: Alex Bingham struck out seven and had two hits and two RBIs for Lincoln Orthopedic. Carson Oerman led Chick-Fil-A with a hit and two runs scored.