American Legion baseball scores, 6/2
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 6/2

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 10, JC Brager 3

Gretna 16, Sampson Construction 5

Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Chick-Fil-A 3

Union Bank 12, Beatrice 4

JUNIORS

Gretna 9, Syracuse Area Health 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Gretna 16, Sampson Construction 5: Ethan Warren led Sampson Construction with two hits and two RBIs.

Lincoln Orthopedic 16, Chick-Fil-A 3: Alex Bingham struck out seven and had two hits and two RBIs for Lincoln Orthopedic. Carson Oerman led Chick-Fil-A with a hit and two runs scored.

GRETNA 16, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5

Gretna  213064--16190
Sampson Construction  100040--562

W--Naylon. L--Glazebrook. 2B--GRE, Schell, Sillman, Graham. 3B--GRE, Graham, Shellbourne.

LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC 16, CHICK-FIL-A 3

Chick-Fil-A  00102--333
Lincoln Orthopedic  4606x--1680

W--Bingham. L--Schlueter. 2B--CFA, Lebo; LO, Emmanuel 2, Brink, Bingham, Colon.

UNION BANK 12, BEATRICE 4

Union Bank  012342--12131
Beatrice  000121--454

W--N/A. L--Zabokrtsky. 2B--Beatrice, Jobman 2.

ANDERSON FORD 10, JC BRAGER 3

Anderson Ford 1400005--1081
JC Brager 0000201--333

W--Bruegman. L--Debuse. 2B--AF, Aldridge, Wesslund. 3B--AF, Bruegman.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

