American Legion baseball scores, 6/19

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 8, Dickinson 0
Ashland 4, North Platte 3
Auburn 12, Beatrice 4
Beatrice 8, Springfield 0
Bodyshop Warner 10, Carpet Land 2
Carpet Land 7, Mid-Atlantic 6
Chick-Fil-A 5, Louisville-Weeping Water 2
Millard North 7-4, JC Brager 6-9
Mount Michael 6, Ashland 4
Nebraska City 3, Syracuse 2
Papillion-La Vista South 11, Applied Velocity 2
Plattsmouth 7-4, Sampson Construction 1-2
JUNIORS
Schafer's 16, EKC Diamonds 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Anderson Ford 8, Dickenson 0: Tyler Bishop went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for a potent Anderson Ford offense. Caden Steiger added two doubles and two RBIs in a 3-for-3 performance. Caedyn Irland added five innings pitched and allowed just two hits in the shutout.
Bodyshop Warner 10, Carpet Land 2: Carpet Land was limited to five hits, with Ryan Clementi, Brayan van Meter, Aidan Johnson, Cooper Erickson and Keinan Lentell all picking up a base hit.
Carpet Land 7, Mid-Atlantic 6: Keinan Lentell had a double and three RBIs to rally Carpet Land. Keegan Brink added two RBIs and a double. Carpet Land's Grant Springer and Preston Yates combined to allow just two hits over the five-inning game. Yates pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.
Chick-Fil-A 5, Louisville-Weeping Water 2: Micah Schlueter led Chick-Fil-A, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Storm Portsche threw six-plus innings, only giving up one run.
JC Brager 9, Millard North 4: Ethan Steer added his second home run in a doubleheader against Millard North and added three RBIs. Connor Wilken added a home run and two RBIs for JC Brager.
Millard North 7, JC Brager 6: Ethan Steer had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs to lead the JC Brager offense.
Plattsmouth 7, Sampson Construction 1: Nathan Richardson had one of Sampson Construction's four hits and recorded the lone RBI. Ethan Glazebrook added a double for Sampson Construction.
Plattsmouth 4, Sampston Construction 2: Sam Campin pitched a complete game and had a RBI for Plattsmouth. Alex Gable, Ethan Warren and Cade Connelly each had a hit for Sampson Construction.
ANDERSON FORD 8, DICKENSON 0
|Anderson Ford
|251
|00
|--
|8
|10
|0
|Dickenson
|000
|00
|--
|0
|2
|1
W--Irland. L--N/A. 2B--AF, Steiger 2. 3B--AF, Bishop.
BODYSHOP WARNER 10, CARPET LAND 2
|Bodyshop Warner
|032
|32
|--
|10
|8
|1
|Carpet Land
|002
|00
|--
|2
|5
|2
W--Duval. L--Schneider. 2B--BSW, Wachter, Michael, Pascal.
CARPET LAND 7, MID-ATLANTIC 6
|Mid-Atlantic
|420
|00
|--
|6
|2
|1
|Carpet Land
|030
|04
|--
|7
|6
|2
W--Yates. L--N/A. 2B--CL, Brink, Lentell.
CHICK-FIL-A 5, LOUISVILLE-WEEPING WATER 2
|Louisville-WW
|000
|000
|2
|--
|2
|6
|0
|Chick-Fil-A
|004
|001
|x
|--
|5
|8
|1
W--Portsche. L--N/A. 2B--CFA, Christensen, Schlueter. HR--CFA, Schlueter.
JC BRAGER 9, MILLARD NORTH 4
|Millard North
|003
|100
|0
|--
|4
|10
|3
|JC Brager
|000
|801
|X
|--
|9
|8
|0
W--Debuse. L--N/A. HR--JC, Steer, Wilken.
MILLARD NORTH 7, JC BRAGER 6, 8 INN.
|Millard North
|000
|401
|11
|--
|7
|12
|1
|JC Brager
|000
|005
|10
|--
|6
|11
|4
W--N/A. L--Pfundt. 2B--JC, Dragoo, Masur, Pfundt. 3B--JC, Topil. HR--JC, Steer.
PLATTSMOUTH 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 1
|Sampson Construction
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|4
|3
|Plattsmouth
|031
|102
|X
|--
|7
|12
|2
W--Hinton. L--Vanderford. 2B--SC, Glazebrook; PLA, Waters 2, Iverson, Denton.
PLATTSMOUTH 4, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2
|Sampson Construction
|200
|000
|0
|--
|2
|3
|2
|Plattsmouth
|001
|210
|x
|--
|4
|8
|2