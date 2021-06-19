 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/19
American Legion baseball scores, 6/19

  Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 8, Dickinson 0

Ashland 4, North Platte 3

Auburn 12, Beatrice 4

Beatrice 8, Springfield 0

Bodyshop Warner 10, Carpet Land 2

Carpet Land 7, Mid-Atlantic 6

Chick-Fil-A 5, Louisville-Weeping Water 2

Millard North 7-4, JC Brager 6-9

Mount Michael 6, Ashland 4

Nebraska City 3, Syracuse 2

Papillion-La Vista South 11, Applied Velocity 2

Plattsmouth 7-4, Sampson Construction 1-2

JUNIORS

Schafer's 16, EKC Diamonds 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 8, Dickenson 0: Tyler Bishop went 3-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for a potent Anderson Ford offense. Caden Steiger added two doubles and two RBIs in a 3-for-3 performance. Caedyn Irland added five innings pitched and allowed just two hits in the shutout.

Bodyshop Warner 10, Carpet Land 2: Carpet Land was limited to five hits, with Ryan Clementi, Brayan van Meter, Aidan Johnson, Cooper Erickson and Keinan Lentell all picking up a base hit.

Carpet Land 7, Mid-Atlantic 6: Keinan Lentell had a double and three RBIs to rally Carpet Land. Keegan Brink added two RBIs and a double. Carpet Land's Grant Springer and Preston Yates combined to allow just two hits over the five-inning game. Yates pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.

Chick-Fil-A 5, Louisville-Weeping Water 2: Micah Schlueter led Chick-Fil-A, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Storm Portsche threw six-plus innings, only giving up one run.

JC Brager 9, Millard North 4: Ethan Steer added his second home run in a doubleheader against Millard North and added three RBIs. Connor Wilken added a home run and two RBIs for JC Brager.

Millard North 7, JC Brager 6: Ethan Steer had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs to lead the JC Brager offense. 

Plattsmouth 7, Sampson Construction 1: Nathan Richardson had one of Sampson Construction's four hits and recorded the lone RBI. Ethan Glazebrook added a double for Sampson Construction.

Plattsmouth 4, Sampston Construction 2: Sam Campin pitched a complete game and had a RBI for Plattsmouth. Alex Gable, Ethan Warren and Cade Connelly each had a hit for Sampson Construction.

ANDERSON FORD 8, DICKENSON 0

Anderson Ford   251 00 --10 
Dickenson   000 00 --

W--Irland. L--N/A. 2B--AF, Steiger 2. 3B--AF, Bishop.

BODYSHOP WARNER 10, CARPET LAND 2

Bodyshop Warner   032 32 --10 
Carpet Land   002 00 --

W--Duval. L--Schneider. 2B--BSW, Wachter, Michael, Pascal.

CARPET LAND 7, MID-ATLANTIC 6

Mid-Atlantic   420 00 --
Carpet Land   030 04 --

W--Yates. L--N/A. 2B--CL, Brink, Lentell.

CHICK-FIL-A 5, LOUISVILLE-WEEPING WATER 2

Louisville-WW 0000002--260
Chick-Fil-A 004001x--581

W--Portsche. L--N/A. 2B--CFA, Christensen, Schlueter. HR--CFA, Schlueter.

JC BRAGER 9, MILLARD NORTH 4

Millard North  003 100 --10 
JC Brager  000 801 --

W--Debuse. L--N/A. HR--JC, Steer, Wilken.

MILLARD NORTH 7, JC BRAGER 6, 8 INN.

Millard North  000 401 11 --12 
JC Brager  000 005 10 --11 

W--N/A. L--Pfundt. 2B--JC, Dragoo, Masur, Pfundt. 3B--JC, Topil. HR--JC, Steer.

PLATTSMOUTH 7, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 1

Sampson Construction  000 010 --
Plattsmouth  031 102 --12 

W--Hinton. L--Vanderford. 2B--SC, Glazebrook; PLA, Waters 2, Iverson, Denton.

PLATTSMOUTH 4, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 2

Sampson Construction 2000000--232
Plattsmouth 001210x--482

W--Campin. L--Richardson. 2B--P, Eggert, Iverson.

