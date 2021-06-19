American Legion baseball scores, 6/19

Carpet Land 7, Mid-Atlantic 6: Keinan Lentell had a double and three RBIs to rally Carpet Land. Keegan Brink added two RBIs and a double. Carpet Land's Grant Springer and Preston Yates combined to allow just two hits over the five-inning game. Yates pitched 4 1/3 innings of relief to earn the victory.

Chick-Fil-A 5, Louisville-Weeping Water 2: Micah Schlueter led Chick-Fil-A, going 2-for-2 with a solo home run. Storm Portsche threw six-plus innings, only giving up one run.

JC Brager 9, Millard North 4: Ethan Steer added his second home run in a doubleheader against Millard North and added three RBIs. Connor Wilken added a home run and two RBIs for JC Brager.

Millard North 7, JC Brager 6: Ethan Steer had two hits, including a home run and three RBIs to lead the JC Brager offense.

Plattsmouth 7, Sampson Construction 1: Nathan Richardson had one of Sampson Construction's four hits and recorded the lone RBI. Ethan Glazebrook added a double for Sampson Construction.

Plattsmouth 4, Sampston Construction 2: Sam Campin pitched a complete game and had a RBI for Plattsmouth. Alex Gable, Ethan Warren and Cade Connelly each had a hit for Sampson Construction.