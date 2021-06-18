American Legion baseball scores, 6/18

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 6, Renner, S.D. 2
Anderson Ford 13, Yankton 2
Carpet Land 4, Cadets 3
Chick-fil-A 5, Fairfield 0
Millard North 9, Kearney 3
Union Bank 9, Fargo 6
JUNIORS
Hastings 6-4, Vermeer High Plains 2-11
Rawlings Midwest 10, Schaefer's 1
HIGHLIGHTS
Anderson Ford 6, Renner, S.D. 2: Caden Steiger drove in three runs on two hits for Anderson Ford. Lynden Bruegman struck out six on the mound and Jacob Aldridge pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings.
Anderson Ford 13, Yankton 2: Lynden Bruegman tallied three RBIs, and Tyler Bishop and Caden Steiger each had two for Anderson Ford.
Carpet Land 4, Cadets 3: Grant Springer reached base on an error that scored Keegan Brink in the seventh inning for the winning run. Carter Mick pitched five innings and only gave up one run in relief.
Chick-fil-A 5, Fairfield 0: Carson Oerman had three hits in four at-bats, including a double, and two RBIs to lead Chick-fil-A. Alex Ohnoutka added two hits and a double, while Easton Cooper knocked in two RBIs.
ANDERSON FORD 6, RENNER, S.D. 2
|Anderson Ford
|110
|010
|3
|--
|6
|8
|1
|Renner, S.D.
|000
|200
|0
|--
|2
|5
|2
W--Aldridge. L--N/A. 2B--AF, Bruegman, Steiger.
ANDERSON FORD 13, YANKTON 2
|Yankton
|110
|0
|--
|2
|1
|3
|Anderson Ford
|265
|x
|--
|13
|2
|4
W--Teinhert. L--N/A. 2B--AF, Aldridge, Wesslund. 3B--AF, Bishop, Steiger.
CARPET LAND 4, CADETS 3
|Carpet Land
|001
|200
|1
|--
|4
|6
|1
|Cadets
|201
|000
|0
|--
|3
|4
|1
W--Mick. L--Roggie. 2B--CL, Brink, Schneider.
CHICK-FIL-A 10, FAIRFIELD 0
|Fairfield
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|6
|3
|Chick-fil-A
|301
|100
|x
|--
|5
|10
|1
W--Hutzel. L--N/A. 2B--CFA, Christensen, Oerman, Ohnoutka. 3B--CFA, Schlueter.
UNION BANK 9, FARGO 6
|Fargo
|030
|030
|0
|--
|6
|4
|4
|Union Bank
|313
|020
|x
|--
|9
|10
|0
W--Woita. L--Rerick. 2B--FAR, Claus; UB, Moore, Weigel, Ojeda, Mitchell. HR--FAR, Alme; UB, Petsche, Ojeda.