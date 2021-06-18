American Legion baseball scores, 6/18

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 6, Renner, S.D. 2

Anderson Ford 13, Yankton 2

Carpet Land 4, Cadets 3

Chick-fil-A 5, Fairfield 0

Millard North 9, Kearney 3

Union Bank 9, Fargo 6

JUNIORS

Hastings 6-4, Vermeer High Plains 2-11

Rawlings Midwest 10, Schaefer's 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 6, Renner, S.D. 2: Caden Steiger drove in three runs on two hits for Anderson Ford. Lynden Bruegman struck out six on the mound and Jacob Aldridge pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Anderson Ford 13, Yankton 2: Lynden Bruegman tallied three RBIs, and Tyler Bishop and Caden Steiger each had two for Anderson Ford.

Carpet Land 4, Cadets 3: Grant Springer reached base on an error that scored Keegan Brink in the seventh inning for the winning run. Carter Mick pitched five innings and only gave up one run in relief.