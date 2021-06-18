 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/18
agate

American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 6, Renner, S.D. 2

Anderson Ford 13, Yankton 2

Carpet Land 4, Cadets 3

Chick-fil-A 5, Fairfield 0

Millard North 9, Kearney 3

Union Bank 9, Fargo 6

JUNIORS

Hastings 6-4, Vermeer High Plains 2-11

Rawlings Midwest 10, Schaefer's 1

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 6, Renner, S.D. 2: Caden Steiger drove in three runs on two hits for Anderson Ford. Lynden Bruegman struck out six on the mound and Jacob Aldridge pitched 3 2/3 scoreless innings.

Anderson Ford 13, Yankton 2: Lynden Bruegman tallied three RBIs, and Tyler Bishop and Caden Steiger each had two for Anderson Ford.

Carpet Land 4, Cadets 3: Grant Springer reached base on an error that scored Keegan Brink in the seventh inning for the winning run. Carter Mick pitched five innings and only gave up one run in relief. 

Chick-fil-A 5, Fairfield 0: Carson Oerman had three hits in four at-bats, including a double, and two RBIs to lead Chick-fil-A. Alex Ohnoutka added two hits and a double, while Easton Cooper knocked in two RBIs.

ANDERSON FORD 6, RENNER, S.D. 2

Anderson Ford 1100103--681
Renner, S.D. 0002000--252

W--Aldridge. L--N/A. 2B--AF, Bruegman, Steiger.

ANDERSON FORD 13, YANKTON 2

Yankton  1100--213
Anderson Ford  265x--1324

W--Teinhert. L--N/A. 2B--AF, Aldridge, Wesslund. 3B--AF, Bishop, Steiger.

CARPET LAND 4, CADETS 3

Carpet Land 001 200 1--461
Cadets 2010000--341

W--Mick. L--Roggie. 2B--CL, Brink, Schneider.

CHICK-FIL-A 10, FAIRFIELD 0

Fairfield  000 000 --
Chick-fil-A  301 100 x--10 

W--Hutzel. L--N/A. 2B--CFA, Christensen, Oerman, Ohnoutka. 3B--CFA, Schlueter.

UNION BANK 9, FARGO 6

Fargo  030 030 --
Union Bank  313 020 x--10 

W--Woita. L--Rerick. 2B--FAR, Claus; UB, Moore, Weigel, Ojeda, Mitchell. HR--FAR, Alme; UB, Petsche, Ojeda.

 

