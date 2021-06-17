 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/17
agate

American Legion

SENIORS

Carpet Land 14, Gate City 4

Chick-fil-A 3, Auburn 2

Mount Michael 6, Nebraska City 1

Lincoln Orthopaedic 9, Judds Bros. 7

Omaha Roncalli 4, Wahoo 2

Pinnacle Bank 5, Perfect Timing Blue 4

Prodigy Prospects 9, Pinnacle Bank 1

JUNIORS

Schaefer's 4, KC Baseball Academy 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 14, Gate City 4: Josh Senstock had two hits and two RBIs and Grant Springer scored twice and drove in three runs for Carpet Land, which scored 12 first-inning runs and left only five runners on base in the game.

Chick-fil-A 3, Auburn 2: Chick-fil-A tied it 2-2 in the fifth inning on Brennan Tarzian's bases-loaded single with one out, then took the lead an out later when Micah Schlueter scored on a balk. Ryan Noonan hit a solo homer in the second inning. Garret Hoefs got the win and Dylan Christensen the save, and the two combined for nine strikeouts.

Lincoln Orthopaedic 9, Judds Bros. 7: Alex Bingham doubled, scored a run and drove in three for Lincoln Orthopaedic, then earned the win with three innings of relief pitching. Jackson Emanuel doubled and drove in two, and Andrew Johnson and Jake Watson each scored twice. Carson Peterson scored twice for Judds.

CARPET LAND 14, GATE CITY 4

Carpet Land  (12)020--1464
Gate City  0310--445

W--Mack. L--Witherspoon.2B--CL, Senstock, Springer. 

CHICK-FIL-A 3, AUBURN 2

Chick-fil-A 3, Auburn 2 0100200--391
Auburn 1100000--233

W--Hoefs. L--Neiman. S--Christensen. 2B--CFA, Cooper. HR--CFA, Noonan.

LINCOLN ORTHOPAEDIC 9, JUDDS BROS. 7

Judds Bros. 2020012--762
L. Orthopaedic 050004x--992

W--Bingham. L--Sacks. 2B--JB, Duncan, Roberts, Stroh, Schuman; LO, Emanuel, Ball, Bingham.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
