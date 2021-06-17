American Legion baseball scores, 6/17

American Legion

SENIORS

Carpet Land 14, Gate City 4

Chick-fil-A 3, Auburn 2

Mount Michael 6, Nebraska City 1

Lincoln Orthopaedic 9, Judds Bros. 7

Omaha Roncalli 4, Wahoo 2

Pinnacle Bank 5, Perfect Timing Blue 4

Prodigy Prospects 9, Pinnacle Bank 1

JUNIORS

Schaefer's 4, KC Baseball Academy 4

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 14, Gate City 4: Josh Senstock had two hits and two RBIs and Grant Springer scored twice and drove in three runs for Carpet Land, which scored 12 first-inning runs and left only five runners on base in the game.

Chick-fil-A 3, Auburn 2: Chick-fil-A tied it 2-2 in the fifth inning on Brennan Tarzian's bases-loaded single with one out, then took the lead an out later when Micah Schlueter scored on a balk. Ryan Noonan hit a solo homer in the second inning. Garret Hoefs got the win and Dylan Christensen the save, and the two combined for nine strikeouts.