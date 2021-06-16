 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/16
agate

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Anderson Ford 5, Beatrice 2

Carpet Land 10, Team 24 2

Columbus 11, Judds Bros. 5

JC Brager 27, Sampson Construction 5

Malcolm 9, UBC 1

Oak Park 11, Elkhorn South 10

Omaha Gross 14, Blair 2

Kearney 11, McCook 1

Post 8 4, Omaha Roncalli 3

Sioux Falls 13, Mitchell 7

JUNIORS

Vermeer High Plans 20, Syracuse Area Health 0

HIGHLIGHTS

Anderson Ford 5, Beatrice 2: Anderson Ford scored all of its runs and had six of its seven hits in the first two innings. Caden Stieger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Colten Reed also double, scored a run and drove one in.

Carpet Land 10, Team 24 2: Tyson Romero earned a win on the mound, pitching for three innings, striking out four batters and allowing no hits. Cooper Erikson and Ryan Clementi had two hits each, with Erikson hitting a double and stealing a base.

Columbus 11, Judds Bros. 5: Carson Peterson led Judds Bros., going 2-for-3 at the plate and scoring a run.

JC Brager 27, Sampson Construction 5: Jared Topil went 4-for-4, scored four runs, drove in four more, hit two doubles and hit a homer. Sam Foerster had three hits with two runs, eight RBIs, a triple and a homer. In total, JC Brager had 24 RBIs.

ANDERSON FORD 5, BEATRICE 2

Anderson Ford  410 000 --
Beatrice  100 100 --

W--n/a. L--Hoffman. 2B--AF, Reed, Steiger.

CARPET LAND 10, TEAM 24 2

Team 24   000 20 --
Lincoln East   023 14 --10 

W--Romero. L--Cox. 2B--CL, Erikson. 3B--T24, MacIntyre.

COLUMBUS 11, JUDDS BROS. 5

Columbus  230 041 --11 16 
Judds Bros. 220 010 --

W--n/a. L--Thomas. 2B--COL, 4; JB, Stroh. 3B--COL, 1.

JC BRAGER 27, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5

JC Brager   465 39 --27 18 
Sampson Construction   000 32 --

W--Pasco. L--Koch. 2B--JCB, Deubuse, Masur, Pfundt, Topil 2; SC, Gable. 3B--JCB, Foerster, Peters. HR--JCB, Foerster, Topil, Wilken.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
Tags

