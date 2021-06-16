American Legion baseball scores, 6/16

American Legion
SENIORS
Anderson Ford 5, Beatrice 2
Carpet Land 10, Team 24 2
Columbus 11, Judds Bros. 5
JC Brager 27, Sampson Construction 5
Malcolm 9, UBC 1
Oak Park 11, Elkhorn South 10
Omaha Gross 14, Blair 2
Kearney 11, McCook 1
Post 8 4, Omaha Roncalli 3
Sioux Falls 13, Mitchell 7
JUNIORS
Vermeer High Plans 20, Syracuse Area Health 0
HIGHLIGHTS
Anderson Ford 5, Beatrice 2: Anderson Ford scored all of its runs and had six of its seven hits in the first two innings. Caden Stieger went 2-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. Colten Reed also double, scored a run and drove one in.
Carpet Land 10, Team 24 2: Tyson Romero earned a win on the mound, pitching for three innings, striking out four batters and allowing no hits. Cooper Erikson and Ryan Clementi had two hits each, with Erikson hitting a double and stealing a base.
Columbus 11, Judds Bros. 5: Carson Peterson led Judds Bros., going 2-for-3 at the plate and scoring a run.
JC Brager 27, Sampson Construction 5: Jared Topil went 4-for-4, scored four runs, drove in four more, hit two doubles and hit a homer. Sam Foerster had three hits with two runs, eight RBIs, a triple and a homer. In total, JC Brager had 24 RBIs.
ANDERSON FORD 5, BEATRICE 2
|Anderson Ford
|410
|000
|0
|--
|5
|7
|0
|Beatrice
|100
|100
|0
|--
|2
|3
|1
W--n/a. L--Hoffman. 2B--AF, Reed, Steiger.
CARPET LAND 10, TEAM 24 2
|Team 24
|000
|20
|--
|2
|4
|2
|Lincoln East
|023
|14
|--
|10
|9
|1
W--Romero. L--Cox. 2B--CL, Erikson. 3B--T24, MacIntyre.
COLUMBUS 11, JUDDS BROS. 5
|Columbus
|230
|041
|1
|--
|11
|16
|1
|Judds Bros.
|220
|010
|0
|--
|5
|9
|5
W--n/a. L--Thomas. 2B--COL, 4; JB, Stroh. 3B--COL, 1.
JC BRAGER 27, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 5
|JC Brager
|465
|39
|--
|27
|18
|2
|Sampson Construction
|000
|32
|--
|5
|9
|1
W--Pasco. L--Koch. 2B--JCB, Deubuse, Masur, Pfundt, Topil 2; SC, Gable. 3B--JCB, Foerster, Peters. HR--JCB, Foerster, Topil, Wilken.