American Legion baseball scores, 6/15
agate

  • Updated
American Legion

SENIORS

Bellevue West 6, Papillion-La Vista South 3

Carpet Land 3, US Elite Mid Atlantic 3

Concordia 7, Blair 3

DC West 6, Chick-fil-A 2

Hastings 9, Kearney 7

Hickman 9, Creighton Prep 4

Malcolm 9, Post 221 1

Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Gross 1

Pinnacle Bank 10, Beatrice 2

Sioux Falls 7, Renner 0

Waverly 8, Nebraska City 2

JUNIORS

JC Brager 2, Fremont 1

Vermeer High Plains 6, Fremont 5

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 3, US Elite 3: Four Carpet Land players recorded a hit, including Austin Schneider, who hit a double. Keinan Lentell pitched seven innings and recorded four strikeouts. Keegan Brink, who walked twice, stole a base in the top of the third.

DC West 6, Chick-fil-A 2: Alex Ohnoutka went 2-for-3 with a run and Dylan Christensen went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Chick-fil-A. Peyton Hutzel struck out five in two innings of relief.

Pinnacle Bank 10, Beatrice 2: Pinnacle Bank outhit Beatrice 17-6 and had four doubles. After allowing four hits in the first inning, Lincoln Southwest only allowed two hits in the next four innings.

CARPET LAND 3, US ELITE MID ATLANTIC 3

Carpet Land  000 020 --
US Elite Mid Atlantic  000 001 --

W--n/a. L--n/a. 2B--CL, Schneider.

PINNACLE BANK 10, BEATRICE 2

Pinnacle Bank   450 01 --10 17 
Beatrice  200 00 --

W--n/a. L--Tegtmeier. 2B--PB, 4; BE, Reimer.

DC WEST 6, CHICK-FIL-A 2

Chick-fil-A 0110000--263
DC West 000500x--671

W--Kehrli. L--Lebo. S--Guerrero. 2B--DCW, Strong, 2 others. 

American Legion baseball logo 2014
