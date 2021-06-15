American Legion baseball scores, 6/15

American Legion
SENIORS
Bellevue West 6, Papillion-La Vista South 3
Carpet Land 3, US Elite Mid Atlantic 3
Concordia 7, Blair 3
DC West 6, Chick-fil-A 2
Hastings 9, Kearney 7
Hickman 9, Creighton Prep 4
Malcolm 9, Post 221 1
Omaha Westside 2, Omaha Gross 1
Pinnacle Bank 10, Beatrice 2
Sioux Falls 7, Renner 0
Waverly 8, Nebraska City 2
JUNIORS
JC Brager 2, Fremont 1
Vermeer High Plains 6, Fremont 5
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 3, US Elite 3: Four Carpet Land players recorded a hit, including Austin Schneider, who hit a double. Keinan Lentell pitched seven innings and recorded four strikeouts. Keegan Brink, who walked twice, stole a base in the top of the third.
DC West 6, Chick-fil-A 2: Alex Ohnoutka went 2-for-3 with a run and Dylan Christensen went 2-for-3 with an RBI for Chick-fil-A. Peyton Hutzel struck out five in two innings of relief.
Pinnacle Bank 10, Beatrice 2: Pinnacle Bank outhit Beatrice 17-6 and had four doubles. After allowing four hits in the first inning, Lincoln Southwest only allowed two hits in the next four innings.
CARPET LAND 3, US ELITE MID ATLANTIC 3
|Carpet Land
|000
|020
|1
|--
|3
|4
|0
|US Elite Mid Atlantic
|000
|001
|2
|--
|3
|5
|3
W--n/a. L--n/a. 2B--CL, Schneider.
PINNACLE BANK 10, BEATRICE 2
|Pinnacle Bank
|450
|01
|--
|10
|17
|0
|Beatrice
|200
|00
|--
|2
|6
|3
W--n/a. L--Tegtmeier. 2B--PB, 4; BE, Reimer.
DC WEST 6, CHICK-FIL-A 2