American Legion baseball scores, 6/15

American Legion
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
Bellevue West 13, Bellevue Post 9
Pinnacle Bank vs Judds Bros.
Union Bank vs. Anderson Ford
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
American Legion
Bellevue West 13, Bellevue Post 9
Pinnacle Bank vs Judds Bros.
Union Bank vs. Anderson Ford
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!
The Journal Star's Prep Awards Show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Facebook, and we're releasing the nominees leading up to it. Next up: track and tennis.
It's not the same roster that led Lincoln East far in the spring baseball season, but Carpet Land's group of eager young players just continues to win.
Check in on the highlights for Day 3 of the tournament and get set for Sunday's championship round, which has a heavy city and area feel.
Union Bank has a busy summer schedule, and it's continuing to make strides with a bounce-back 8-0 tournament win at Densmore Park.
In the summer of 2019, Helman was struggling for the first time in his baseball career. A broken arm and a season canceled by COVID-19 followed.
Judds Brothers has a track record of taking strides in the summer — and it showed again in the opening round of the city's flagship tournament.
Results from the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament, and other games around the state.
Results from Tuesday's Legion action on the baseball diamonds.
The Journal Star's Prep Awards Show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Facebook, and we're releasing the nominees leading up to it. Next up: softball, baseball, wrestling.
Wednesday's results from the American Legion baseball diamonds.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.