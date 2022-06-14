American Legion baseball scores, 6/14

American Legion
TUESDAY'S RESULTS
Carpet Land 6, Union Bank 2
Anderson Ford vs. JC Brager
Beatrice vs. Judds Bros.
Fremont vs. Pinnacle Bank
It's not the same roster that led Lincoln East far in the spring baseball season, but Carpet Land's group of eager young players just continues to win.
The Journal Star's Prep Awards Show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Facebook, and we're releasing the nominees leading up to it. Next up: track and tennis.
Check in on the highlights for Day 3 of the tournament and get set for Sunday's championship round, which has a heavy city and area feel.
Union Bank has a busy summer schedule, and it's continuing to make strides with a bounce-back 8-0 tournament win at Densmore Park.
Results from the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament, and other games around the state.
In the summer of 2019, Helman was struggling for the first time in his baseball career. A broken arm and a season canceled by COVID-19 followed.
Judds Brothers has a track record of taking strides in the summer — and it showed again in the opening round of the city's flagship tournament.
The Journal Star's Prep Awards Show will be broadcast at 7 p.m. on Facebook, and we're releasing the nominees leading up to it. Next up: softball, baseball, wrestling.
From returning seniors to sophomores making their first appearance, this year's Super-State team is full of baseball players with bright futures.
Tuesday's results from the American Legion baseball diamond.
