American Legion baseball scores, 6/1

SENIORS

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 9, Beatrice 1: Ryan Clement went 3-for-4 at the plate, recorded two RBI and a stolen base for Carpet Land. Cooper Erikson, Austin Schneider and Brayan Van Meter each hit a double.

Fremont 8, Sampson Construction 0: Camden McKensie scored two runs and hit a triple to lead Fremont. Cal Janke also hit a triple while Carter Sintok and Hunter Mueller each hit a double. Boston Workman had two hits for Sampson Construction.