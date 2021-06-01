American Legion baseball scores, 6/1

American Legion
SENIORS
Ashland 11, Seward 1
Carpet Land 9, Beatrice 1
Fremont 8, Sampson Contruction 0
Norris 6, Waverly 3
HIGHLIGHTS
Carpet Land 9, Beatrice 1: Ryan Clement went 3-for-4 at the plate, recorded two RBI and a stolen base for Carpet Land. Cooper Erikson, Austin Schneider and Brayan Van Meter each hit a double.
Fremont 8, Sampson Construction 0: Camden McKensie scored two runs and hit a triple to lead Fremont. Cal Janke also hit a triple while Carter Sintok and Hunter Mueller each hit a double. Boston Workman had two hits for Sampson Construction.
CARPET LAND 9, BEATRICE 1
|Beatrice
|001
|00
|--
|1
|3
|1
|Carpet Land
|124
|02
|--
|9
|12
|0
W--Romero. L--Tegtmeier. 2B--CL, Erikson, Schneider, Van Meter. 3B--BEA, Reis.