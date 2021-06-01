 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 6/1
American Legion baseball scores, 6/1

SENIORS

Ashland 11, Seward 1

Carpet Land 9, Beatrice 1

Fremont 8, Sampson Contruction 0

Norris 6, Waverly 3

HIGHLIGHTS

Carpet Land 9, Beatrice 1: Ryan Clement went 3-for-4 at the plate, recorded two RBI and a stolen base for Carpet Land. Cooper Erikson, Austin Schneider and Brayan Van Meter each hit a double.

Fremont 8, Sampson Construction 0: Camden McKensie scored two runs and hit a triple to lead Fremont. Cal Janke also hit a triple while Carter Sintok and Hunter Mueller each hit a double. Boston Workman had two hits for Sampson Construction.

CARPET LAND 9, BEATRICE 1

Beatrice   001 00 --
Carpet Land   124 02 --12 

W--Romero. L--Tegtmeier. 2B--CL, Erikson, Schneider, Van Meter. 3B--BEA, Reis.

FREMONT 8, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Sampson Construction   000 00 --
Fremont   033 2x --

W--Clause. L--Richardson. 2B--FRE, Sintok, Mueller. 3B--FRE, Janke, McKensie.

