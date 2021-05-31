 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 5/31
American Legion baseball scores, 5/31

American Legion

SENIORS

Elkhorn 1, Pinnacle Bank 0, 8 inn.

Union Bank 5, Pinnacle Bank 4

UNION BANK 5, PINNACLE BANK 4

Pinnacle Bank 0002200--470
Union Bank 2010011--570

W--Woita. L--Vercellino. 2B--UB, Chapelle. HR--PB, Johnson.

Highlights--Jase Woita delivered the walk-off single to lift Union Bank to the win in the Arbor Bank Tournament. Will Johnson had three hits, including a homer, for Pinnacle Bank.

ELKHORN 1, PINNACLE BANK 0, 8 INN.

Pinnacle Bank  000 000 00 --
Elkhorn  000 000 01 --

W--Buresh. L--Faulkner. 2B--ELK, Christo.

Highlights--Collin Christo's walk-off hit in the eighth inning broke a scoreless tie. Pinnacle Bank's Cole Faulkner pitched a complete game and struck out seven.

