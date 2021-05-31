American Legion baseball scores, 5/31

American Legion
SENIORS
Elkhorn 1, Pinnacle Bank 0, 8 inn.
Union Bank 5, Pinnacle Bank 4
UNION BANK 5, PINNACLE BANK 4
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|220
|0
|--
|4
|7
|0
|Union Bank
|201
|001
|1
|--
|5
|7
|0
W--Woita. L--Vercellino. 2B--UB, Chapelle. HR--PB, Johnson.
Highlights--Jase Woita delivered the walk-off single to lift Union Bank to the win in the Arbor Bank Tournament. Will Johnson had three hits, including a homer, for Pinnacle Bank.
ELKHORN 1, PINNACLE BANK 0, 8 INN.
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|000
|00
|--
|0
|3
|0
|Elkhorn
|000
|000
|01
|--
|1
|8
|2