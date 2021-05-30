American Legion baseball scores, 5/30

American Legion

SENIORS

Arlington 9, Chick-Fil-A 1

Beatrice 6, Millard South 0

Hickman 11, Ashland 3

Omaha Gross 5, Pinnacle Bank 4

Union Bank 7, Omaha Gross 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Arlington 9, Chick-Fil-A 1: Carson Oerman had the lone hit and run scored for Chick-Fil-A. Barrett Nielsen pitched a five-inning complete game for Arlington, striking out three.

Omaha Gross 5, Pinnacle Bank 4: Luke Bies' walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth secured the win for Gross. Pinnacle Bank's Taiyo Takahashi went 3-for-4, including a home run, and drove in two runs.

Union Bank 7, Omaha Gross 2: Union Bank starter Sam Ojeda struck out four over four innings, surrendering only two runs on four hits.

ARLINGTON 9, CHICK-FIL-A 1