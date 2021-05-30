American Legion baseball scores, 5/30

American Legion
SENIORS
Arlington 9, Chick-Fil-A 1
Beatrice 6, Millard South 0
Hickman 11, Ashland 3
Omaha Gross 5, Pinnacle Bank 4
Union Bank 7, Omaha Gross 2
HIGHLIGHTS
Arlington 9, Chick-Fil-A 1: Carson Oerman had the lone hit and run scored for Chick-Fil-A. Barrett Nielsen pitched a five-inning complete game for Arlington, striking out three.
Omaha Gross 5, Pinnacle Bank 4: Luke Bies' walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth secured the win for Gross. Pinnacle Bank's Taiyo Takahashi went 3-for-4, including a home run, and drove in two runs.
Union Bank 7, Omaha Gross 2: Union Bank starter Sam Ojeda struck out four over four innings, surrendering only two runs on four hits.
ARLINGTON 9, CHICK-FIL-A 1
|Chick-Fil-A
|000
|10
|--
|1
|1
|0
|Arlington
|241
|02
|--
|9
|10
|2
W--Nielsen. L--Hutzel. 2B--ARL, Pittman, Smith, Hilgenkamp. 3B--ARL, Pittman.
OMAHA GROSS 5, PINNACLE BANK 4
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|300
|10
|--
|4
|9
|2
|Omaha Gross
|201
|010
|01
|--
|5
|8
|2
W--Capace. L--Shaffer. 2B--PB, Johnson, Shaffer. 3B--PB, Morrow. HR--PB, Takahashi.
UNION BANK 7, OMAHA GROSS 2
|Union Bank
|100
|014
|1
|--
|7
|7
|0
|Omaha Gross
|000
|001
|1
|--
|2
|5
|1
W--Ojeda. L--Gillespie. 2B--OG, Capace, Meier. 3B--UB, Woita.