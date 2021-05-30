 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 5/30
American Legion

SENIORS

Arlington 9, Chick-Fil-A 1

Beatrice 6, Millard South 0

Hickman 11, Ashland 3

Omaha Gross 5, Pinnacle Bank 4

Union Bank 7, Omaha Gross 2

HIGHLIGHTS

Arlington 9, Chick-Fil-A 1: Carson Oerman had the lone hit and run scored for Chick-Fil-A. Barrett Nielsen pitched a five-inning complete game for Arlington, striking out three.

Omaha Gross 5, Pinnacle Bank 4: Luke Bies' walk-off single in the bottom of the eighth secured the win for Gross. Pinnacle Bank's Taiyo Takahashi went 3-for-4, including a home run, and drove in two runs.

Union Bank 7, Omaha Gross 2: Union Bank starter Sam Ojeda struck out four over four innings, surrendering only two runs on four hits. 

ARLINGTON 9, CHICK-FIL-A 1

Chick-Fil-A   000 10 --
Arlington   241 02 --10 

W--Nielsen. L--Hutzel. 2B--ARL, Pittman, Smith, Hilgenkamp. 3B--ARL, Pittman.

OMAHA GROSS 5, PINNACLE BANK 4

Pinnacle Bank  000 300 10 --
Omaha Gross  201 010 01 --

W--Capace. L--Shaffer. 2B--PB, Johnson, Shaffer. 3B--PB, Morrow. HR--PB, Takahashi.

UNION BANK 7, OMAHA GROSS 2

Union Bank  100014--
Omaha Gross  000 001 --

W--Ojeda. L--Gillespie. 2B--OG, Capace, Meier. 3B--UB, Woita.

