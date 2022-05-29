American Legion baseball scores, 5/29

American Legion
SENIORS
Hastings 9, Kearney 4
Hickman 9, North Platte 7
Nebraska City 8, Wahoo 7
North Platte 9, Kearney 2
Lincoln Journal Star Academic All-State recognizes achievement in sports and academics. Take a look at the full list.
A look at Friday's results from the ball diamond.
A look at Saturday's results from the diamond.
Millard West and Elkhorn North are the No. 1s. Where does everyone else fall in the final prep baseball ratings of the season?
Harrahill's miraculous catch over the first-base side railing for the final out was the No. 1 play on SportsCenter's Top 10 Plays.
Welcome to Episode 31 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.
With one swing, Millard West's AJ Tauber erased the frustration and anxiety of seeing a 9-0 lead slip away in the Class A championship game.
More on one of the best Class A finals ever, Tal Anderson Field's state debut, all-Millard (again), more surprises in Class B and plenty more from Luke Mullin.
Elkhorn North found its confidence early in the state tournament, and the result is the first state title in school history.
The Lincoln East Spartans are one of the last four Class A teams left standing for the second year in a row.
