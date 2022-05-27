American Legion baseball scores, 5/27

American Legion
SENIORS
Elkhorn North 3, JC Brager 1
Elkhorn North 5, Beatrice 1
Hickman 10, Hastings 7
Mount Michael 2, Omaha Gross 1
Pinnacle Bank 6, Omaha Gross 4
HIGHLIGHTS
Pinnacle Bank 6, Omaha Gross 4: Karter Chamberlain went 3-for-4 at the plate including two RBIs to lead Pinnacle Bank. Thomas Worster matched Chamberlain with two RBIs of his own while starter Alex Wenta tossed four innings of one-run ball.
Elkhorn North 3, JC Brager 1: Will Barrett notched a hit and Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback reached base three times thanks to two walks and one hit by pitch.
PINNACLE BANK 6, OMAHA GROSS 4
|Pinnacle Bank
|030
|002
|1
|--
|6
|8
|2
|Omaha Gross
|000
|130
|0
|--
|4
|7
|0
W--Waring. 2B--PB, Baete; OG, C. Capece, K. Capece.