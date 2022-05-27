 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
agate

American Legion baseball scores, 5/27

  • Updated
  • 0

American Legion

SENIORS

Elkhorn North 3, JC Brager 1

Elkhorn North 5, Beatrice 1

Hickman 10, Hastings 7

Mount Michael 2, Omaha Gross 1

Pinnacle Bank 6, Omaha Gross 4

HIGHLIGHTS 

Pinnacle Bank 6, Omaha Gross 4: Karter Chamberlain went 3-for-4 at the plate including two RBIs to lead Pinnacle Bank. Thomas Worster matched Chamberlain with two RBIs of his own while starter Alex Wenta tossed four innings of one-run ball. 

Elkhorn North 3, JC Brager 1: Will Barrett notched a hit and Nebraska baseball commit Max Buettenback reached base three times thanks to two walks and one hit by pitch. 

PINNACLE BANK 6, OMAHA GROSS 4

Pinnacle Bank 030 002 --
Omaha Gross  000 130 --

People are also reading…

W--Waring. 2B--PB, Baete; OG, C. Capece, K. Capece.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Colin Kaepernick secures Raiders workout after 5 years out of NFL

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News