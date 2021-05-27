 Skip to main content
American Legion baseball scores, 5/27
American Legion

SENIORS

Carpet Land 7, Millard North 1

Judds Brothers 9, Pinnacle Bank 1

Elkhorn South 6, Ashland 2

CARPET LAND 7, MILLARD NORTH 1

Carpet Land  003 004 --
Millard North 000 010 --

W--Romero. L--Torrez. S--Brink. 2B--CL, Springer 2; MN, Hook.

JUDDS BROTHERS 9, PINNACLE BANK 1

Judds Brothers  001 134 --
Pinnacle Bank   000 001 --

W--Bruss. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Sacks, Stroh; PB, Johnson. HR--JB, Hunt.

American Legion baseball logo 2014

 

