American Legion baseball scores, 5/27

American Legion
SENIORS
Carpet Land 7, Millard North 1
Judds Brothers 9, Pinnacle Bank 1
Elkhorn South 6, Ashland 2
CARPET LAND 7, MILLARD NORTH 1
|Carpet Land
|003
|004
|0
|--
|7
|6
|2
|Millard North
|000
|010
|0
|--
|1
|4
|1
W--Romero. L--Torrez. S--Brink. 2B--CL, Springer 2; MN, Hook.
JUDDS BROTHERS 9, PINNACLE BANK 1
|Judds Brothers
|001
|134
|--
|9
|8
|1
|Pinnacle Bank
|000
|001
|--
|1
|2
|0
W--Bruss. L--N/A. 2B--JB, Sacks, Stroh; PB, Johnson. HR--JB, Hunt.
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!