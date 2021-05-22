American Legion baseball scores, 5/22

American Legion
SENIORS
Louisville-Weeping Water 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 1
Norfolk 12-0, Kearney 4-12
Papillion 10, Post 27 Exmark 4
Post 27 Exmark 13, Omaha Bryan 5
LOUISVILLE-WEEPING WATER 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC CENTER 1
|Lincoln Orthopedic Center
|010
|000
|0
|--
|1
|7
|2
|Louisville
|010
|012
|x
|--
|4
|3
|1
W--Scholting. L--Lanka. 2B--LWW, Callahan, Powell, Scholting.
Highlights--Gage Scholting struck out six in a complete game while also tallying two RBIs for Louisville-Weeping Water. Trenton Lanka struck out six for Lincoln Orthopedic Center.
