American Legion baseball scores, 5/22
American Legion

SENIORS

Louisville-Weeping Water 4, Lincoln Orthopedic Center 1

Norfolk 12-0, Kearney 4-12

Papillion 10, Post 27 Exmark 4

Post 27 Exmark 13, Omaha Bryan 5

LOUISVILLE-WEEPING WATER 4, LINCOLN ORTHOPEDIC CENTER 1

Lincoln Orthopedic Center 0100000--172
Louisville 010012x--431

W--Scholting. L--Lanka. 2B--LWW, Callahan, Powell, Scholting.

Highlights--Gage Scholting struck out six in a complete game while also tallying two RBIs for Louisville-Weeping Water. Trenton Lanka struck out six for Lincoln Orthopedic Center.

American Legion baseball logo 2014
