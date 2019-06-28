{{featured_button_text}}

American Legion

PETE AND COACH K TOURNAMENT

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

At Sherman Field

Union Bank 4, Anderson Ford 0

Omaha Westside 12, Union Bank 3

Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Skutt 4

Fremont 12, Omaha Skutt 2, 6 inn.

Fremont 17, Anderson Ford 4, 6 inn.

At Den Hartog

Pinnacle Bank 11, Omaha Burke 3

Omaha Burke 6, Carpetland 4

Waverly 16, Sampson Construction 4, 5 inn.

Waverly 16, Pinnacle Bank 8, 6 inn.

Carpetland 11, Sampson Construction 0, 5 inn.

At Densmore 2

JC Brager 5, Judds Brothers 1

Elkhorn 7, Judd's Brothers 2

Elkhorn 10, Ralston 2

Sioux Falls West 9, Ralston 6

Sioux Falls West 9, JC Brager 8

SATURDAY'S GAMES

At Den Hartog

Omaha Skutt vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.

Omaha Skutt vs. Anderson Ford, 12:30 p.m.

Omaha Westside vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.

Omaha Westside vs. Fremont, 5:30 p.m.

Union Bank vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.

At Densmore 2

Omaha Burke vs. Sampson Construction, 10 a.m.

Omaha Burke vs. Waverly, 12:30 p.m.

Carpetland vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.

Sampson Construction vs. Pinnacle Bank, 5:30 p.m.

Carpetland vs. Pinnacle Bank, 7:30 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Ralston vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.

Ralston vs. Judd's Brothers, 12:30 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. JC Brager, 3 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Sioux Falls West, 5:30 p.m.

Judd's Brothers vs. Sioux Falls West, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

TBA vs. TBA, 9 a.m., Hartog

TBA vs. TBA, 9 a.m., Sherman Field

Semifinal winners, noon, Haymarket Park

OTHER SCORES

Kearney 3, Millard West 2

Millard Sox Gold 10, Schwisow Construction 6

Papillion-La Vista 9, North Platte 0

Papillion-La Vista South 7, Schwisow Construction 2

JUNIORS

Cherry Creek (Colo.) 6, Vermeer-High Plains 5

Renner (S.D.) 9, Sandhills Global 7

Sandhills Global 8, East Grand Forks (N.D.) 0

Vermeer-High Plains 15, Liberty (Colo.) 5, 5 inn.

FREMONT 17, ANDERSON FORD 4

Fremont  201 437 --17 11 
Anderson Ford   300 010 --

W--Callahan. L--Gubbels. 2B--FRE, Dix; AF, Harris, Leitschuck, Meier. 3B--FRE, Mueller. HR--FRE, Callahan.

Highlights--Fremont's Herink went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Gavyn Leitschuck and Christian Harris each had an RBI for Anderson Ford.

CARPETLAND 11, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0

Sampson Construction   000 00 --
Carpetland   (11)00 0x --11 

W--Wragge. L--Elijah. 2B--CL, Wilke. HR--CL, Deisley.

Highlights--Grant Deisley homered and drove in two runs, and Jack Larson and Austin Schneider each added two RBIs to lead the Lincoln East squad.

OMAHA BURKE 6, CARPETLAND 4

Omaha Burke  400 020 --
Carpetland  1100020--

W--Mitchell. L--Sellon. S--Nicks. 2B--CP, Larson.

Highlights--Six Omaha Burke players recorded a hit.

JC BRAGER 5, JUDD'S BROTHERS 1

Judd's Brothers     --
JC Brager     --3

W--Duncan. L--Helmstadter. 2B--JB, Hite; JC, Duncan.

Highlights--Andrew Duncan scattered three hits and struck out seven in a complete-game effort. He also had a two-run hit.

ELKHORN 7, JUDD'S BROTHERS 2

Elkhorn  001 420  --

Judd's Brothers 

 001 010  --

W--Vetlock. L--Zinnel. S--. 2B--EL, Christo, Harms. HR--EL, Frahm.

Highlights--Malachi Smith and Reece Fuchs each had two hits for Judd's.

WAVERLY 16, PINNACLE BANK 8, 6 INN.

Waverly   262 204 --16 16 
Pinnacle Bank   210 410 --

W--Adams. L--Gebers. 2B--W, Brown, Jordon, Th. Kozal. 3B--W, Brown, Kastens, Adams. HR--W, Brown; PB, Sartori.

Highlights--Nolan Brown went 4-for-4, hitting for the cycle with four RBIs and three runs scored for Waverly. All nine Waverly players had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Luke Sartori hit a three-run homer for Pinnacle Bank.

PINNACLE BANK 11, OMAHA BURKE 3

Omaha Burke   100 02 --
Pinnacle Bank   014 06 --11 13 

W--Cox. L--Flaherty. 2B--OB, Olson, Wize; PB, Buss, Merkel, Mathews.

Highlights--Noah Buss was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Pinnacle Bank. Max Peterson, Nate Mathews and Laken Harnly added two hits apiece for the Southwest team.

WAVERLY 16, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 4, 5 INNINGS

Sampson  10120--443
Waverly  7018x--16111

W--Steinmeyer. L--Trevarrow. 2B--Waverly, Schroeder. 3B--Waverly, Kozal. 

Highlights--Easton Hovelsrud went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Waverly, and Ian Steinmeyer struck out six batters. Andrew Dilley went 2-for-5 for Sampson.

MILLARD SOX GOLD 10, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 6

Schwisow Construction    --11 
Millard Sox Gold     --10 

W--Kopf. L--Otte. 2B--SC, Eskens. 3B--SC, Eskens.

Highlights--Andrew Eskens double, tripled and drove in two runs for Schwisow Construction.

UNION BANK 4, ANDERSON FORD 0

Union Bank  030 010 --
Anderson Ford  000 000 --

W--Unger. L--Erickson.

Highlights--Two singles, two hit-by-pitches, a walk and an error led to a three-run second inning for Union Bank. Noah Unger pitched 6 1/3 inning and struck out 10.

OMAHA WESTSIDE 12, UNION BANK 3

Omaha Westside   400 134 --12 16 
Union Bank   030 000 --

W--Curran. L--Dudek. 2B--OW, Payton, Jackson, Kreiling 2; UB, Swanson. 3B--OW, Curran, Payton; UB, Finder.

Highlights--Cole Payton went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead Westside. Ben Aldridge drove in a run for Union Bank.

PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 7, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 2

PLVS  030 100 --12 
Schwisow Construction  020 000 --

W--Madden. L--Wendt. 2B--PLVS, Freeman, Oseka, Woods; SC, Lofgren.

Highlights--Chase Debusk went 2-for-2 and walked once for Schwisow Construction.

