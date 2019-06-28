American Legion
PETE AND COACH K TOURNAMENT
FRIDAY'S RESULTS
At Sherman Field
Union Bank 4, Anderson Ford 0
Omaha Westside 12, Union Bank 3
Omaha Westside 7, Omaha Skutt 4
Fremont 12, Omaha Skutt 2, 6 inn.
Fremont 17, Anderson Ford 4, 6 inn.
At Den Hartog
Pinnacle Bank 11, Omaha Burke 3
Omaha Burke 6, Carpetland 4
Waverly 16, Sampson Construction 4, 5 inn.
Waverly 16, Pinnacle Bank 8, 6 inn.
Carpetland 11, Sampson Construction 0, 5 inn.
At Densmore 2
JC Brager 5, Judds Brothers 1
Elkhorn 7, Judd's Brothers 2
Elkhorn 10, Ralston 2
Sioux Falls West 9, Ralston 6
Sioux Falls West 9, JC Brager 8
SATURDAY'S GAMES
At Den Hartog
Omaha Skutt vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.
Omaha Skutt vs. Anderson Ford, 12:30 p.m.
Omaha Westside vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.
Omaha Westside vs. Fremont, 5:30 p.m.
Union Bank vs. Fremont, 7:30 p.m.
At Densmore 2
Omaha Burke vs. Sampson Construction, 10 a.m.
Omaha Burke vs. Waverly, 12:30 p.m.
Carpetland vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.
Sampson Construction vs. Pinnacle Bank, 5:30 p.m.
Carpetland vs. Pinnacle Bank, 7:30 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Ralston vs. JC Brager, 10 a.m.
Ralston vs. Judd's Brothers, 12:30 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. JC Brager, 3 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Sioux Falls West, 5:30 p.m.
Judd's Brothers vs. Sioux Falls West, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
TBA vs. TBA, 9 a.m., Hartog
TBA vs. TBA, 9 a.m., Sherman Field
Semifinal winners, noon, Haymarket Park
OTHER SCORES
Kearney 3, Millard West 2
Millard Sox Gold 10, Schwisow Construction 6
Papillion-La Vista 9, North Platte 0
Papillion-La Vista South 7, Schwisow Construction 2
JUNIORS
Cherry Creek (Colo.) 6, Vermeer-High Plains 5
Renner (S.D.) 9, Sandhills Global 7
Sandhills Global 8, East Grand Forks (N.D.) 0
Vermeer-High Plains 15, Liberty (Colo.) 5, 5 inn.
FREMONT 17, ANDERSON FORD 4
|Fremont
|201
|437
|--
|17
|11
|1
|Anderson Ford
|300
|010
|--
|4
|7
|0
W--Callahan. L--Gubbels. 2B--FRE, Dix; AF, Harris, Leitschuck, Meier. 3B--FRE, Mueller. HR--FRE, Callahan.
Highlights--Fremont's Herink went 2-for-5 with four RBIs and three runs scored. Gavyn Leitschuck and Christian Harris each had an RBI for Anderson Ford.
CARPETLAND 11, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 0
|Sampson Construction
|000
|00
|--
|0
|3
|3
|Carpetland
|(11)00
|0x
|--
|11
|8
|0
W--Wragge. L--Elijah. 2B--CL, Wilke. HR--CL, Deisley.
Highlights--Grant Deisley homered and drove in two runs, and Jack Larson and Austin Schneider each added two RBIs to lead the Lincoln East squad.
OMAHA BURKE 6, CARPETLAND 4
|Omaha Burke
|400
|020
|0
|--
|6
|6
|2
|Carpetland
|110
|002
|0
|--
|4
|5
|2
W--Mitchell. L--Sellon. S--Nicks. 2B--CP, Larson.
Highlights--Six Omaha Burke players recorded a hit.
JC BRAGER 5, JUDD'S BROTHERS 1
|Judd's Brothers
|--
|1
|3
|1
|JC Brager
|--
|5
|3
|0
W--Duncan. L--Helmstadter. 2B--JB, Hite; JC, Duncan.
Highlights--Andrew Duncan scattered three hits and struck out seven in a complete-game effort. He also had a two-run hit.
ELKHORN 7, JUDD'S BROTHERS 2
|Elkhorn
|001
|420
|--
|7
|7
|1
Judd's Brothers
|001
|010
|--
|2
|2
|1
W--Vetlock. L--Zinnel. S--. 2B--EL, Christo, Harms. HR--EL, Frahm.
Highlights--Malachi Smith and Reece Fuchs each had two hits for Judd's.
WAVERLY 16, PINNACLE BANK 8, 6 INN.
|Waverly
|262
|204
|--
|16
|16
|3
|Pinnacle Bank
|210
|410
|--
|8
|5
|4
W--Adams. L--Gebers. 2B--W, Brown, Jordon, Th. Kozal. 3B--W, Brown, Kastens, Adams. HR--W, Brown; PB, Sartori.
Highlights--Nolan Brown went 4-for-4, hitting for the cycle with four RBIs and three runs scored for Waverly. All nine Waverly players had at least one hit and scored at least one run. Luke Sartori hit a three-run homer for Pinnacle Bank.
PINNACLE BANK 11, OMAHA BURKE 3
|Omaha Burke
|100
|02
|--
|3
|7
|2
|Pinnacle Bank
|014
|06
|--
|11
|13
|3
W--Cox. L--Flaherty. 2B--OB, Olson, Wize; PB, Buss, Merkel, Mathews.
Highlights--Noah Buss was 3-for-4 with three RBIs to lead Pinnacle Bank. Max Peterson, Nate Mathews and Laken Harnly added two hits apiece for the Southwest team.
WAVERLY 16, SAMPSON CONSTRUCTION 4, 5 INNINGS
|Sampson
|101
|20
|--
|4
|4
|3
|Waverly
|701
|8x
|--
|16
|11
|1
W--Steinmeyer. L--Trevarrow. 2B--Waverly, Schroeder. 3B--Waverly, Kozal.
Highlights--Easton Hovelsrud went 3-for-4 with two runs and two RBIs for Waverly, and Ian Steinmeyer struck out six batters. Andrew Dilley went 2-for-5 for Sampson.
MILLARD SOX GOLD 10, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 6
|Schwisow Construction
|--
|6
|11
|3
|Millard Sox Gold
|--
|10
|6
|3
W--Kopf. L--Otte. 2B--SC, Eskens. 3B--SC, Eskens.
Highlights--Andrew Eskens double, tripled and drove in two runs for Schwisow Construction.
UNION BANK 4, ANDERSON FORD 0
|Union Bank
|030
|010
|0
|--
|4
|3
|0
|Anderson Ford
|000
|000
|0
|--
|0
|2
|2
W--Unger. L--Erickson.
Highlights--Two singles, two hit-by-pitches, a walk and an error led to a three-run second inning for Union Bank. Noah Unger pitched 6 1/3 inning and struck out 10.
OMAHA WESTSIDE 12, UNION BANK 3
|Omaha Westside
|400
|134
|--
|12
|16
|1
|Union Bank
|030
|000
|--
|3
|7
|1
W--Curran. L--Dudek. 2B--OW, Payton, Jackson, Kreiling 2; UB, Swanson. 3B--OW, Curran, Payton; UB, Finder.
Highlights--Cole Payton went 4-for-4 with three runs scored and two RBIs to lead Westside. Ben Aldridge drove in a run for Union Bank.
PAPILLION-LA VISTA SOUTH 7, SCHWISOW CONSTRUCTION 2
|PLVS
|030
|100
|3
|--
|7
|12
|1
|Schwisow Construction
|020
|000
|0
|--
|2
|5
|1
W--Madden. L--Wendt. 2B--PLVS, Freeman, Oseka, Woods; SC, Lofgren.
Highlights--Chase Debusk went 2-for-2 and walked once for Schwisow Construction.