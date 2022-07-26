American Division: Long relief work helps Elkhorn North outlast Fremont

BELLEVUE — It took extra innings, but Elkhorn North eventually prevailed Tuesday at the American Legion Class A American Division semifinals.

Elkhorn North stayed alive with a 5-4, nine-inning win over Fremont. Reliever Isaiah Miller threw six innings of relief in the gritty win, eventually ending the marathon with a 1-2-3 ninth.

"I've started games, so I was hanging in there pretty well," he said. "It's the third time I've thrown in the tournament, but my arm still feels good."

Jett Grossart, making his first start of the tournament, had two hits and brought home the winning run in the ninth with a sacrifice fly.

"We've been relying on our seniors a lot, and Jett is only going to be a junior," coach Anthony Dunn said. "He did a really nice job today."

Easton Mains, Nathan Cunningham, Luke Tillman and Ethan Edwards also had RBIs for Elkhorn North. The Wolves outhit Fremont 13-5 but coach Jeff Hayden's team refused to fold.

Fremont also got a huge effort from starter Ryan Winter, who pitched eight innings and threw 109 pitches.

"I can't say enough about the job he did today," Hayden said. "He knew our season was on the line and he responded."

The Wolves led 3-2 until Fremont tied it on a wild pitch in the bottom of the sixth.

"It was supposed to be a curve and it got away from me," Miller said. "But I had confidence that we were going to come back."

Elkhorn North had a runner thrown out at the plate in the seventh before regaining the lead with a run in the eighth. Tillman's ground ball to second base brought home Miller. Fremont tied it again in the bottom of the inning when Carter Sintek led off with a single, stole two bases and scored on a sacrifice fly by Colin Ridder.

The Wolves' Cunningham was hit by a pitch to lead off the ninth and reached third after a balk and a sacrifice by Xavier Cavenaugh. Grossart then delivered the sacrifice fly.

Miller did the rest, getting a pair of flyouts and a strikeout to end it.

In the championship, the Wolves will face winner of Carpet Land and Millard South, who played later Tuesday.