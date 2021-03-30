After wobbly start, Dylan Cox decided to 'bear down' in helping Southwest edge rival Southeast on the diamond

The strike zone was tight and Dylan Cox wasn’t finding it.

The Lincoln Southwest pitcher walked the first three batters he faced Tuesday against rival Lincoln Southeast. In an earlier season, Cox admits, he may have been unable to recover.

But the 6-foot-1 right-hander didn’t panic, much like how his team hasn’t after a slow start to the 2021 season.

Cox didn’t walk another batter, scattered four hits over five innings and got some help from his defense in the Silver Hawks’ 3-2 win against the Class A No. 10 Knights at Den Hartog Field.

"Some of those calls I felt like they could have gone my way but they didn’t," Cox said of the first inning. "I just decided to bear down and really get it over the plate. For me, it was getting ahead and establishing the zone with the fastball early on, then I could pretty much do what I wanted the rest of the way.

"The experience really helped me out because it was a tough start, not going my way. I feel like if I was a younger version of myself I may have fell flat out there."

Cox said he found a rhythm, and it came on a blustery late afternoon when the Silver Hawks and Knights combined for only 11 hits.