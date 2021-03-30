After wobbly start, Dylan Cox decided to 'bear down' in helping Southwest edge rival Southeast on the diamond

The strike zone was tight and Dylan Cox wasn’t finding it.
The Lincoln Southwest pitcher walked the first three batters he faced Tuesday against rival Lincoln Southeast. In an earlier season, Cox admits, he may have been unable to recover.
But the 6-foot-1 right-hander didn’t panic, much like how his team hasn’t after a slow start to the 2021 season.
Cox didn’t walk another batter, scattered four hits over five innings and got some help from his defense in the Silver Hawks’ 3-2 win against the Class A No. 10 Knights at Den Hartog Field.
"Some of those calls I felt like they could have gone my way but they didn’t," Cox said of the first inning. "I just decided to bear down and really get it over the plate. For me, it was getting ahead and establishing the zone with the fastball early on, then I could pretty much do what I wanted the rest of the way.
"The experience really helped me out because it was a tough start, not going my way. I feel like if I was a younger version of myself I may have fell flat out there."
Cox said he found a rhythm, and it came on a blustery late afternoon when the Silver Hawks and Knights combined for only 11 hits.
Southeast (3-4) drew those three walks in the first, but sent only four batters to the plate in the inning after Southwest recorded two outs on pickoffs.
"The pickoffs really save us some run," Cox said. “In a one-run game, that’s going to be huge.”
Cox retired nine of the final 10 batters he faced, and senior Jordan Smith pitched the final innings to record the save.
"It’s pretty uncharacteristic of Dylan," Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said of Cox in the early going. "We really don’t expect that from him, but he settled in nicely and tried to control what he can control and guys feed off of his energy. I’m proud of him."
Southwest broke a 1-1 tie in the top of the fourth on back-to-back RBI hits from seniors Max Petersen and Will Johnson. The pitching did the rest, which included another pickoff of the lead runner at first base in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Southwest began the season with a win against Lincoln Pius X before dropping its next four games. The Silver Hawks (3-4) have now won two in a row.
Vernon’s message to the team after a 1-4 start was to not panic, and Cox said the team continues to believe it can hang with any team.
"You just got to go out and earn things," Vernon said. "You can sit back and say we’ve played some good teams, but to be honest, it doesn’t really matter at this point. These guys have played in big games, they’ve played against amazing arms, they’ve won against great teams."
Southeast coach Montana Jones said his team made too many mistakes, especially on the base paths.
"You can’t do that against good team," he said. "You put yourself in situations where you get guys on and then you bail the pitcher out and you bail them out on defense, and they can relax a little bit."
Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.