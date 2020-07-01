After two-week quarantine, Pinnacle Bank senior team finally gets chance to play ball

“I was happy and excited to get back on the field with my teammates, and I was ready to attack the first pitch I saw,” Siefkes said.

Pinnacle Bank scored again in both the fourth and fifth innings to bring the game to an early end, coaxing seven walks to go along with six hits.

Meanwhile, it was a group effort on the mound, with four different pitchers combining to hold Sampson Construction to five baserunners in five innings.

That decision was part of Vernon’s strategy to help get his team acclimated to game action once again, especially considering the city’s other Legion teams have had a two-week head start.

“We’re going to do what we need to do to get caught up, but I don’t know that we’ll ever get caught up given the circumstances, or that anybody will,” Vernon said.

Still, a committee approach on the mound and a few defensive substitutions meant that 15 different Pinnacle Bank players saw time on the field, and they brought a lot of energy to back up their long-awaited season debut.

“Some of these kids haven’t seen live pitching for over a year, so it was good to see them get back to the normalcy of what they love to do,” Vernon said.

