After two-week quarantine, Pinnacle Bank senior team finally gets chance to play ball

It was the moment that each member of the Pinnacle Bank American Legion senior baseball team had been waiting for — a triumphant return to the baseball diamond.
Even if its season-opener came about two weeks later than expected, Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) had plenty to be happy about as it cruised to an 8-0 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) on Wednesday at Southwest High School.
“It's good to just be around the kids,” Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon said. “It was fun watching them play, but there is lots of stuff to still work on though.”
Pinnacle Bank thought its season would begin on June 18 along with the rest of the city’s Legion teams, but after players tested positive for COVID-19, the entirety of Pinnacle Bank’s senior team had to sit out for two weeks, while the JV team (On to College) filled in during the Peterson Tournament.
If the extra time spent waiting for its season to start affected Pinnacle Bank’s offensive quality, it didn’t show Wednesday. Pinnacle Bank loaded the bases in the first inning with a trio of walks, allowing Will Johnson to bring in the team’s first two runs on a single.
The offense continued in the third inning when Justin Siefkes modeled his team’s aggressive approach at the plate by lacing a two-RBI double to center field, putting Pinnacle Bank up 5-0.
“I was happy and excited to get back on the field with my teammates, and I was ready to attack the first pitch I saw,” Siefkes said.
Pinnacle Bank scored again in both the fourth and fifth innings to bring the game to an early end, coaxing seven walks to go along with six hits.
Meanwhile, it was a group effort on the mound, with four different pitchers combining to hold Sampson Construction to five baserunners in five innings.
That decision was part of Vernon’s strategy to help get his team acclimated to game action once again, especially considering the city’s other Legion teams have had a two-week head start.
“We’re going to do what we need to do to get caught up, but I don’t know that we’ll ever get caught up given the circumstances, or that anybody will,” Vernon said.
Still, a committee approach on the mound and a few defensive substitutions meant that 15 different Pinnacle Bank players saw time on the field, and they brought a lot of energy to back up their long-awaited season debut.
“Some of these kids haven’t seen live pitching for over a year, so it was good to see them get back to the normalcy of what they love to do,” Vernon said.
