After staying busy during shutdown, Papio's Garrett Anglim ready to join in-state Huskers

Outside of his immediate circle of baseball peers, Garrett Anglim doesn't know what players across the country did during the peak of the pandemic shutdown in mid-March and April.

But he thinks it will come to light soon enough.

"I think when the season comes, it's really going to show who put in the most time and who didn't," the former Papillion-La Vista standout said.

Anglim, for one, stayed busy despite the widespread urge to take a break as the world stood still. But, with his first collegiate season looming, he wasn't interested in waiting for gyms and batting cages.

His parents' reception hall? That became a batting cage. His grandmother's basement? That turned into a weightlifting space. Is that a barn? No, it's another batting cage.

"It definitely is weird," Anglim said of the layoff. "You go from playing every day to a lot of open free time, so I took the most optimistic way."