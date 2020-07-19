After staying busy during shutdown, Papio's Garrett Anglim ready to join in-state Huskers

Outside of his immediate circle of baseball peers, Garrett Anglim doesn't know what players across the country did during the peak of the pandemic shutdown in mid-March and April.
But he thinks it will come to light soon enough.
"I think when the season comes, it's really going to show who put in the most time and who didn't," the former Papillion-La Vista standout said.
Anglim, for one, stayed busy despite the widespread urge to take a break as the world stood still. But, with his first collegiate season looming, he wasn't interested in waiting for gyms and batting cages.
His parents' reception hall? That became a batting cage. His grandmother's basement? That turned into a weightlifting space. Is that a barn? No, it's another batting cage.
"It definitely is weird," Anglim said of the layoff. "You go from playing every day to a lot of open free time, so I took the most optimistic way."
Anglim recently graduated from Papillion-La Vista and will soon join Nebraska. Outside of basements and barns, he turns to a Husker great in preparation for next spring. Anglim has worked in tandem with Jeff Leise, who is regarded as one of the best players to ever come through NU's program. A three-year starter from 2000-03, Leise led Nebraska to two College World Series appearances, and was a career .346 hitter and two-time All-American.
Now, Leise works as a hitting instructor. Anglim says Leise's teaching method, a learn-by-repetition approach, is most helpful.
"He's an awesome hitting coach," Anglim said. "The thing I like about him most is he's not telling you what's wrong, he asks you.
"Once you're at bat, you're not going to have time to go and ask him what you are doing."
Anglim is another pivotal piece in Nebraska's recent in-state recruiting surge. Anglim, who hit .360 as a junior, is one of eight in-state 2020 standouts to sign with the Huskers. The program's upcoming classes are filled with homegrown talent, too.
You may have heard NU assistant coach Lance Harvell, who also serves as the team's recruiting coordinator, describe the team's recruiting strategy as putting "a fence up around the state."
The program's commitment to local talent is attractive for high school players across Nebraska. It sends a better message when the Huskers consider local players before crossing state lines to fill out their rosters.
Not to mention it helps build camaraderie before the season starts — a luxury considering the current limitations — because a lot of them have bonds now from travel clubs or high school seasons.
"I think it's awesome, there's so much talent in Nebraska that has been overlooked," Anglim said. "But the fact that Nebraska is reaching out and getting the younger kids is awesome. In our class, what they're doing now in terms of getting kids is awesome, too."
They keep in touch, as well.
"All the kids in my class have a group chat and talk all the time. I know a lot of them, and I'm super-excited (to play with them)," Anglim said.
Anglim took a winding path to Nebraska. In 2018, he committed to Wichita State, a strong program respected for its consistency. But when the coaching staff that recruited him was replaced, Anglim felt a sense of doubt.
He didn't feel as connected to the new staff. Will Bolt's program sounded appealing.
"I was super-excited to go to Wichita," Anglim said. "But I didn't bond with the new coaches, and it didn't feel right to me. What coach Bolt had to say, really interested me, I really liked what their plan was for in-state recruiting.
The best part?
"It feels like home."
