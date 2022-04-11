After splitting away from co-op, ‘so far, so good’ for No. 10 Malcolm as its own baseball program

There were no guarantees that the 2022 season would go smoothly for the Malcolm baseball team.

After four years spent as a co-op named Branched Oak with Raymond Central, surging roster sizes led both schools to form their own individual programs. Ten games into the first-ever spring baseball season at Malcolm, it’s clear the Clippers are enjoying themselves.

Malcolm checks in at No. 10 in this week’s Class B ratings thanks to an 8-2 start that includes a six-game winning streak since April began.

“Some of the guys who are our main players weren’t getting that much playing time last year just because the team’s numbers were so big,” Malcolm coach Zach Wehner said. “With the kids being around each other every day, they’re pretty proud of just being the Malcolm team.”

On the mound, Malcolm has found a key trio of starting pitchers in Connor Zegar, Maddox Meyer and Jacob Clarke, while Mason Wisnieski is the team’s primary relief pitcher. No Clipper has been more of a revelation this year than Wisnieski, who has a team-high .640 batting average, 19 RBIs and even hit a grand slam against Twin River.

That would be impressive enough on its own, but Wisnieski’s early-season success is downright incredible considering he’s just a freshman.

“He’s been doing a lot for us; he works his butt off every practice putting in extra time,” Wehner said. “He does not look like a freshman out there at all.”

The returning players from last year’s Branched Oak team have also provided an important mixture of leadership and varsity experience for a young Malcolm team that only has three seniors. One of those is Zegar, a do-it-all player for the Clippers who splits his time between catcher, shortstop and pitcher while hitting .407 with 12 RBIs.

Clarke and Brayden Boehle are Malcolm’s two other seniors, while juniors Elliott Robotham and Hayden Frank are also hitting above .500 so far this season. Malcolm’s starting quarterback in the fall and point guard in the winter, Frank has transitioned seamlessly into the baseball season and is just as important to the Clippers on the baseball diamond as he is in other sports.

“He’s very athletic and he’s a three-sport athlete, so he puts in his time for all of them; he’s doing football stuff in the morning, then has baseball practice and is shooting buckets after that,” Wehner said.

While Malcolm’s 8-2 start is indicative of the team’s quality, none of the Clippers’ victories has come against an opponent with a winning record. Games against fellow Class B contenders Platte Valley and Ralston early in the season both ended in hard-fought losses, but the Clippers don’t have a signature win yet.

That could change this week. No. 7 Central City/Fullerton/Centura, a state tournament qualifier from last season, comes to town this week while the likes of Plattsmouth, No. 3 Beatrice and a reunion with Raymond Central await the Clippers later this month.

“So far, so good because we’ve been playing well,” Wehner said. “We kind of start our grind on the schedule this week, because the second half of our season is tougher recordwise.”

