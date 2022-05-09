After setting Class B record, another home run from Norris’ Fountain sends Titans back to state

HICKMAN — All year long, Norris sophomore Kale Fountain has spelled trouble for the trees and vegetation just beyond Hickman Park’s left-field fence.

When you mix Fountain’s elite power with a short porch conducive to home runs, the combination leads to one special season. Fountain already secured the Class B single-season home run record before Monday night’s district final, but Norris desperately needed his 11th round-tripper of the year to win it a district title.

Fountain’s three-run shot in the bottom of the third inning helped No. 3 Norris overcome an early deficit for a 5-2 win over Adams Central that secured a B-1 district championship for the Titans.

Norris (20-6) had previously beaten Adams Central (11-7) by 14 runs in late March, but the Patriots came ready to play with their season on the line. Hyatt Collins drove a two-run single down the right-field line in the top of the second inning for a 2-0 Adams Central lead that seemingly sparked Norris into action.

The Titans grabbed a run back in the bottom half of the inning before their sluggers came around to bat in the bottom of the third. As Norris’ top home run hitter, Fountain has seen his fair share of off-speed pitches in the dirt and fastballs low and away.

He might have swung over a great pitch to hit in the first inning, but Fountain wasn’t going to leave runs on base again. He turned quickly on a fastball for a no-doubt three-run shot to left field that secured Norris’ first lead of the game.

“When you get that pitch, you’re probably only going to get that mistake once so you have to take advantage of it,” Fountain said. “I missed it in my first at-bat, so I knew if I got another one I couldn’t miss it.”

Fountain’s home run to left field was immediately followed by a Landon Meyer solo home run to right field, and Norris’ 5-2 lead went unchanged for the remainder of the contest.

“Obviously Kale’s been good all year and Landon’s been clutch for us too; we’ve got a lot of really good players who compete and step up in big situations like that,” Norris coach Sean Bartholomew said.

Norris starting pitcher Colton Wahlstrom picked up the win with five innings of work on the mound, while Kaizer Papenhagen and Fountain kept Adams Central off the board in their relief pitching appearances. With the win, Norris advances to the Class B state tournament for the 11th year in a row.

The on-field celebrations at the final out were indicative of a team that has been at this point before, and a team that still has something to prove. The Titans will be the No. 1 seed for their opening-round contest on Saturday, and Norris fans will hope for an improvement of their 2021 postseason run that ended with a runner-up finish.

“We set team goals every year and I think our kids understand that those are the expectations, so they do a lot in the offseason to prepare for that,” Bartholomew said. “I’m proud of these kids for competing and finding a way to get it done.”

