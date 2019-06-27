There are no shortcuts when it comes to reaching the final day of the Pete and Coach K American Legion baseball tournament.
And you don't have to tell the teams in the Central Division twice.
The pool features two of the best teams in the Capital City in Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) and Carpetland (Lincoln East). Waverly, which reached the final four of the Class B state tournament in May, is there, too. Oh, the Central Division also includes the hottest team in the state in Omaha Burke.
"I don't know if we can look at reorganizing that division or not," Pinnacle Bank coach Mitch Vernon joked. "It might be too late."
Actually, Pinnacle Bank is embracing the tough pool in the Pete and Coach K Tournament, which begins at 10 a.m. Friday at Sherman Field, Den Hartog and Densmore.
"When you play in these tournaments, you obviously want to play the best and there are some hot teams in there for sure," Vernon said. "I'm glad that we got the schedule that we got."
Speaking of hot teams on the Legion summer circuit, Pinnacle Bank is among them. The Lincoln Southwest squad is 13-5, and the wins have come in a variety of ways. The bats have shown that they can get rolling, and so have the arms.
Max Petersen, Luke Sartori and Dylan Cox have had strong summers, but several other Pinnacle Bank players have stepped up at various times, too.
"The success has been widespread," Vernon said.
Pinnacle Bank has played in two big tournaments already this year, going 3-1 at the Creighton Prep tournament and 4-0 in a tournament last weekend in Joplin, Missouri. It hit .454 and scored a combined 44 runs in Joplin.
Both of those tournaments gave the team an opportunity to play several out-of-state teams, while giving the Pinnacle Bank players a chance to bond off the field. But returning to the Pete and Coach K field presents a different challenge.
"Nobody knows your style, nobody knows your tendencies," Vernon said of playing out-of-state teams. "That part is fun and all, but when we've got to go and play Lincoln East or Pius and they know exactly how to play us and they know our style of play. We've got to play a bit cleaner for sure."
The Pete and Coach K Tournament, which has been sized down to 15 teams and three divisions — the three division winners and a wild-card team will advance to the final day — will conclude with Sunday's 12:30 p.m. final at Haymarket Park, a perk tournament organizers hope leads to more teams wanting to play in it.
Pinnacle Bank, which opens with Omaha Burke at 10 a.m. Friday at Den Hartog, aims for another strong tournament run. More importantly, the Silver Hawks want to peak at the right time.
Lincoln Southwest had a successful high school season, but a loss to Lincoln Southeast in districts, and some upsets in other district tournaments, led to an early finish to the season.
"I don't know if the spring season, not finishing where we wanted to finish, is playing a factor at all," Vernon said. "I think our guys have done a pretty good job of just figuring out how to play good baseball, and our goal has always been to play the best baseball in July when our area tournaments start. That's been the main focus this summer: fine-tuning stuff and getting guys ready to go."
Pool play will play out over Friday and Saturday. The semifinals are scheduled for 9 a.m. at Sherman and Den Hartog.