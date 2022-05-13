After playing at Waverly, Tewes brothers enjoy the next ride together — coaching the Vikings to the state tourney

Prep Extra Podcast: Our picks for state champions this spring Welcome to Episode 30 of the Prep Extra Podcast presented by The Lincoln Journal Star.

Luke and Sam Tewes grew up with three other brothers. There was a younger sister, too.

Things, um, may have gotten a little haywire in the yard.

Luke, according to Sam, probably broke 12 to 15 bones along the way. Good thing dad was an orthopedic surgeon.

"He would always cast us up at the house," Sam says.

The sibling-induced injuries are behind them, but the Tewes brothers are still sharing a yard. Luke is in his third year as Waverly's head baseball coach, and when Sam retired from professional ball, he joined his older brother by three years as an assistant coach.

Bonded by baseball (and hunting), the Tewes brothers are enjoying the experience. More so, they're having a lot of fun watching the 2022 Vikings grow before their eyes. Waverly upset top-ranked Omaha Skutt 4-2 in Monday's district final to reach the Class B state tournament, which begins Saturday at Werner Park in Papillion.

Waverly (13-13) will open against Eastern Midlands Conference rival Norris (20-6) at 10 a.m.

"It was really special for a lot of people," Luke said of Waverly reaching state. "For us to come together as a team, as players, as a coaching staff to accomplish that, it just speaks to a lot of the people we have on this team, as far as the fight that we have."

Luke never played in a state tournament when he was kicking up dirt for the Vikings. He did get to play with Sam for one season — Luke was a senior and Sam was an up-and-coming freshman — but now he gets a chance to coach a Viking team at state.

It wasn't hard for Luke to find a spot on his coaching staff for Sam.

"He's the first person I would try to get to help me anyways just because of who he is," said Luke, who played college ball at DII Drury. "He knows that he's got a gift to share with the kids there, and I think he wanted to do that."

Sam was an eighth-round MLB Draft pick by the St. Louis Cardinals in 2016. He played at the Single-A and Double-A levels, but injuries — including two Tommy John surgeries — kept derailing the former Journal Star Super-Stater, and after a short go within the Mets' organization, Sam retired from the game last summer.

He returned to Nebraska, was hired as an acquisition specialist with LeavenWealth in Omaha, and makes his way down to Waverly to coach the Vikings' pitchers.

"It's been a treat to be on this side of it, especially doing it with your brother," Sam said. "I think when you play a certain level, the knowledge of the game is kind of something you want to give back at some point, especially going through college and, in my case, professionally.

"There's things you learn that in hindsight, you're like, 'Oh, man, if I would have approached things this way when I was a 16-, 17-, 18-year-old, I could have done a lot more.' That always crossed my mind."

For the Tewes brothers, this experience is more than a chance for family time. They each talk about the importance of giving back to the community and the high school they attended.

"Just the coaching staff that we have and then the players, as far as who we are, that's what we care about the most, and we really want this for the players," Luke said.

Said Sam, "Neither of us do the coaching thing to get any sort of recognition like this. We didn't come to trailblaze a dynasty by any means, it's more of service more than anything. It was extremely attractive to come back to serve a community, and we've been able to do that with each other."

Reach Clark Grell at 402-473-2639 or cgrell@journalstar.com. On Twitter at @LJSSportsGrell.

