Owen Baxter will have a choice to make in the coming months. Play baseball in college, or football?

For now, he’s just happy to be back on the field.

The JC Brager (Lincoln Southeast) third baseman missed Southeast’s entire spring baseball season after suffering a torn ACL as the Knights’ quarterback last November.

But after getting cleared to return to action in May, Baxter has provided an impact bat as JC Brager tries to make its way through the A-5 area tournament at Den Hartog Field.

“For sure, at the start of the summer I was pretty nervous just to get back, because I didn’t want to reinjure anything,” Baxter said. “But I’ve been going to workouts and stuff in the mornings, just slowly working back, and I’ve become pretty comfortable playing.”

Baxter was comfortable Friday, going 1-for-1 with three RBIs in Brager’s 10-0 win over Sampson Construction (Lincoln High) to open the tournament.

The night kept Baxter’s average north of .360 for the summer.

“You don’t see many kids that can jump right in and hit .368 in the summer after not getting to play in the spring, and basically taking a year off from seeing live pitching,” JC Brager coach Montana Jones said. “He’s an important piece, and it’s been really nice to have him back in the summer.”

The Knights will be happy to have him in the fall, too, after Baxter threw for 1,335 yards and 12 touchdowns while running for 205 yards and six more scores last season, in addition to nearly leading Southeast to an upset of Gretna in the Class A state playoffs.

It was during that Gretna game that Baxter was tackled awkwardly in the fourth quarter as Southeast was trying to drive for a potential game-winning score in a 27-24 loss.

Baxter didn’t know exactly what had happened in the moment, he said. But he knew his knee “hurt like crazy.”

Surgery, and then months of grueling rehab, followed. It was a dark time for Baxter, who hit over .400 while batting cleanup for Southeast as a sophomore the previous spring.

“It was really just demoralizing because, I don’t know, I never really thought of myself as being a player who could get injured,” Baxter said. “It got really challenging, especially at the beginning, because it hurt to go (to rehab). It just wasn’t a good time.”

Baxter was cleared in early May, shortly after Southeast was knocked out of district play.

“I don’t know if I can say this, but I can say it — if Owen’s healthy in the spring, we make the state tournament,” Jones said. “He’s that good of a player. He’s worth at least three wins. He’s a good leader, but he can play anywhere on the field.”

Baxter’s presence can only mean good things for JC Brager in one of the more loaded area tournaments in the state.

Carpet Land (Lincoln East), the Class A champion in the spring and owner of a 36-6 record heading into Friday’s games, isn’t even the top seed in the bracket (the No. 2 seed).

Union Bank (Pius X) at 31-8 is the No. 1 seed. Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) is the three seed at 32-12. Brager, at 21-14 after Friday’s win, is No. 4.

“It’s a really good district tournament. In my opinion, it’s always been the toughest district tournament in the summer,” Jones said. “Because you’ve got three, four, five good Lincoln teams at times in here in the past, and it’s a dogfight to get through it.”

Pinnacle Bank and Carpet Land battled late Friday night after the rain that hit Lincoln earlier in the day forced the tournament to push back its schedule.

“Lincoln baseball — you hear all this stuff about the Omaha schools. But Lincoln baseball is just as good,” Baxter said. “Just being able to come back and play again, that makes it so much more fun.”

Carpet Land 3, Pinnacle Bank 1: Carter Mick dominated the other opening-round game to lead the team of Lincoln East players to a win. The left-handed pitcher allowed two hits and one run in the first inning, and then didn't allow another hit — or run — over the next 5 1/3 innings.

Ryan Clementi recorded the final two outs, notching the save.

AJ Evasco had two hits, including a double, for Carpet Land. Jeter Worthley, Troy Peltz and Garrett Springer each had an RBI.

Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) got a strong effort from Karter Chamberlain, who racked up 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings. He allowed three runs on six hits.

Pinnacle Bank's lone run came on Bennett Bruns' RBI groundout.