After falling to Bellevue West last week, Carpet Land strikes back in Cornhusker Classic final

OMAHA — While the Carpet Land (Lincoln East) American Legion baseball team entered this weekend’s Cornhusker Classic Tournament with some worries about its performance in the past week, its tournament performance showed very little to be worried about.

A pair of lopsided wins in group play — 20-5 over Omaha Gross and 10-0 against Creighton Prep — along with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Omaha Skutt brought Carpet Land to Monday’s title game.

Despite having lost twice last week to its opponent, Bellevue West, Carpet Land put together a five-run fifth inning with an early lead, which it successfully defended to win the Cornhusker Classic’s championship game 6-4 over host Bellevue West.

“I think this is probably the deepest tournament in the state this summer, so for us to get through it shorthanded says a lot about the guys in the dugout, the heart they have and the way they showed up every day this weekend to compete,” Carpet Land head coach Mychal Lanik said.

Nearly all of the game’s scoring came in the first inning, as each of Carpet Land’s first six batters reached base. Helped by a combination of errors, walks and one base hit, Carpet Land poured in five early runs.