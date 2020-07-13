After falling to Bellevue West last week, Carpet Land strikes back in Cornhusker Classic final

OMAHA — While the Carpet Land (Lincoln East) American Legion baseball team entered this weekend’s Cornhusker Classic Tournament with some worries about its performance in the past week, its tournament performance showed very little to be worried about.
A pair of lopsided wins in group play — 20-5 over Omaha Gross and 10-0 against Creighton Prep — along with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Omaha Skutt brought Carpet Land to Monday’s title game.
Despite having lost twice last week to its opponent, Bellevue West, Carpet Land put together a five-run fifth inning with an early lead, which it successfully defended to win the Cornhusker Classic’s championship game 6-4 over host Bellevue West.
“I think this is probably the deepest tournament in the state this summer, so for us to get through it shorthanded says a lot about the guys in the dugout, the heart they have and the way they showed up every day this weekend to compete,” Carpet Land head coach Mychal Lanik said.
Nearly all of the game’s scoring came in the first inning, as each of Carpet Land’s first six batters reached base. Helped by a combination of errors, walks and one base hit, Carpet Land poured in five early runs.
Bellevue West hit right back, scoring three runs in the first inning and loading the bases again in the second as Carpet Land committed its own fair share of errors. However, senior Carpet Land starter Jackson Goodyear bounced back from the early struggles by retiring 10 batters in a row and finishing with 5⅓ innings thrown and five strikeouts.
“Jackson’s a fierce competitor; he knew what this game was like, he wanted the ball and he stayed really composed,” Lanik said. “He wanted the ball, and that’s what a senior should do.”
It was a team effort all around as Josh Senstock provided a valuable insurance run with an RBI single in the sixth inning, and when Bellevue West threatened late, Carpet Land closer Brady Bell shut it down.
Entering with two runners on base in the sixth, Bell turned a double play. When Bellevue West loaded the bases in the bottom of the seventh, Bell struck out three to end any chances of a rally to close it out.
With an 18-7 record and now a tournament championship to boot, things are looking up for Carpet Land, and the whole team is taking notice.
“The way we played last weekend, we probably weren’t playing our best baseball,” Goodyear said. “But this weekend we really kicked it up a notch, and I was really happy about how we played and how we’re coming together as a team.”
