After embracing ‘Batman mentality,’ conference title just the start for Elkhorn North baseball

In their first season of varsity baseball, the Elkhorn North Wolves sometimes beat themselves.

Errors, slumping confidence and inconsistent play at times limited a talented team to an 11-14 record and a first-round district tournament exit one year ago. Heading into the 2022 season, Anthony Dunn and the rest of his Elkhorn North coaching staff devised a way to instill confidence in his Wolves — the "Batman mentality."

Before the season, Elkhorn North’s players watched portions of the Batman movies, talked about overcoming fear and about emulating some of Batman’s best qualities. That was supposed to be the end of Elkhorn North’s ties with Batman, but it soon became clear the Wolves truly bought into this mentality.

With a 12-5 record and a program-best No. 4 rating in Class B this week, it’s clear those early-season lessons have paid off.

“Our biggest challenge coming into the spring was just getting the kids to believe they were better than last year from a mental standpoint,” Dunn said. “We adapted this Batman mentality that we’ve put in the work, we’re stronger, we’re better and we’re not Bruce Wayne anymore.”

Even after some early-season losses to Class A No. 1 Creighton Prep and to ranked Class B opponents such as Omaha Skutt and Omaha Gross, Elkhorn North truly started to believe when it won a hard-fought 2-1 contest against defending champion Beatrice.

Some big games at the plate soon followed, leading to a stellar performance at the Eastern Midlands Conference Tournament last week. The Wolves used big innings at the plate to defeat Blair 10-0 and Bennington 13-5 before overcoming rival Elkhorn 3-1 in the championship game to win the tournament crown.

“Going into the tournament we felt like we had been playing pretty good baseball because we’d started swinging the bats well,” Dunn said. “It was a good week of baseball on the execution side of things, and hopefully it gives us even more confidence moving forward.”

In terms of talent, there’s no doubt the Wolves have it all over the field. Several of the team’s starters are hitting .300 or better at the plate, but none has made a bigger impact than senior outfielder Easton Mains.

Before a contest against Lincoln Southeast earlier this year, Mains was in the midst of his worst slump of the season and was seeking to make adjustments to his hitting approach. With a new emphasis on hitting pitches thrown over the middle or outside half of the plate, Mains’ tremendous power has led to doubles and home runs flying to the opposite field with consistency.

Mains is hitting .491 so far this year, and his 23 RBIs are currently No. 2 in Class B.

“Easton Mains has absolutely stepped up and led our team offensively,” Dunn said. “He’s electric, he’s as fierce a competitor as I’ve ever coached, and his gas pedal is pretty much forward all the time, so he leads us in that way.”

Mains’ importance to Elkhorn North’s success is only equaled by junior pitcher Ryan Harrahill’s dominance on the mound. A Nebraska baseball commit, Harrahill has only allowed four earned runs in 27 1/3 innings, while his 50 strikeouts are also the second-best mark in Class B.

“Ryan Harrahill is undoubtedly the heart of our program,” Dunn said. “When he’s on the bump, we feel like we’re going to be in every game no matter who we play, and that confidence really comes from his work ethic. We’re really lucky to have him on our squad.”

