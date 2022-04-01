After disastrous first inning, Southeast 'stays in the fight' to storm past Elkhorn North

The Lincoln Southeast baseball team didn't throw the first punch, but it threw the one that mattered.

After digging themselves into quite a hole in the first inning, the Class A No. 10 Knights made up the difference — and then some — to beat a rated team for the second night in a row.

Elkhorn North scored seven runs in the top of the first inning, but Southeast reeled off 17 hits to earn a 20-10 win Friday at Den Hartog Field.

Elkhorn North sprinted out to a 7-1 lead in the first inning with seven hits. Lincoln Southeast’s Max Buettenback got the rally started in the second inning with a two-run RBI ground-rule double. The next batter, Owen Baxter, singled on a hard ground ball out to right field and drove home two more runs.

“Our theme of the week was, “Stay in the fight for all seven innings,’ Lincoln Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “Well, they stayed in the fight for all seven. I told the guys after the first inning, ‘If they can put up seven, why can’t we?’

“We’re a really good offensive team. We just have to play all seven innings. … A lot of teams probably would have folded there and got down on themselves. Not us. We got back up and kept punching back.”

Buettenback led the way for the Knights, going 3-for-3 on the evening. The Husker recruit also reached first base three more times on two walks and one hit by pitch.

“Good ABs is what gets it done,” Buettenback said. “Everybody just tunes in to the hitting mentality. It was just a great team effort.”

Luke Blatchford started on the mound for Southeast and was only able to get two outs, as the Knights turned to Loren Pasco.

Jones said the rough start for Blatchford likely was due to his relief duty the night before.

“Luke Blatchford has been our best pitcher all year,” Lincoln Southeast coach Montana Jones said. “He was a little tired probably because he came in to close the game last night. Didn’t have his stuff today, but we had some pitchers step up. All of the pitchers that had to pitch today really stepped up.

The win gives the Knights great momentum heading into the weekend, especially after defeating No. 5 Omaha Westside 8-6 on Thursday night.

“Those are two really good teams,” Jones said. “I told the kids, ‘You got to believe you can be good.’ … I told them before the game, ‘Good teams continue to find ways to get better.’

"Even though you beat a good team the night before, can you come back and be consistent?”

Lincoln Southeast improves to 5-3 with their next game at Elkhorn on Tuesday.

Elkhorn North falls to 4-4, and they’ll look to rebound Saturday at home against Platte Valley.

