The Bennington baseball team may be the most recent Class B state champion, but that state-title win feels like a long time ago.

Of the 18 Badgers who played at least one game in 2019, only three remain on this year’s roster, with senior Ashten Schmaderer as the lone starter from the title-winning squad. So while Class B No. 5 Bennington may have state title hopes again, its past success doesn’t mean much this time around.

"As far as defending the championship, we haven’t really talked too much about that because it was technically two seasons ago, and a lot of those kids have graduated," Bennington coach Scott Heese said.

Missing out on an entire season has drastically affected Bennington’s roster makeup, along with just about every other baseball program in the state. The Badgers have four seniors, a group of juniors with no varsity experience and talented sophomores who are simply learning the ropes of high school baseball.

Heese has seen the impact of the lost season in his team’s practices, when nearly the entire team had to learn the drills, exercises and routines that should have been committed to memory. Since the vast majority of the team has no experience at the varsity level, Bennington’s few seniors have been forced into very important leadership roles.

"The four seniors we have, they went from having a bunch of older guys who had been through the fire and they didn’t have to worry about being leaders, but now they’re put into this spot where (we need) them to be leaders," Heese said. "I think they’re doing a great job so far."

While Bennington has a few players with varsity experience, other teams have even less. First-year Class B programs like Elkhorn North, Fairbury, Lincoln Christian and St. Paul/Palmer will fit right in with the likes of Lincoln North Star, a team that returns just one player with any varsity experience.

That player is senior catcher Tyler Bishop, who coach Lanny Bolles will lean on for his experience behind the plate.

"Tyler’s a very talented player and he’s going to be a huge part of our team, no doubt about it," Bolles said. "He’ll command the field well and communicate, so he’ll do some good things for us."

The Navigators have some multi-sport athletes on their roster with varsity experience in other sports, but adjusting to the speed of varsity baseball still presents a challenge. Scrimmages have shown Bolles his team’s strengths on defense, but other coaches will be left guessing until they see teams firsthand.

Regardless of the opponent, scouting opposing teams will be much different in the early stages of 2021.

"It’s hard to know who you’re going to be playing against, because in past years you play them in the spring, again in the summer and the kids get to know a third of the other team’s lineup before they show up to the field," Heese said.

Bolles said that uncertainty could give an advantage to the state’s established baseball powerhouses like Millard West, Omaha Westside, Creighton Prep or Lincoln Southwest, because those programs have large talent pools that lead to lots of depth.

Regardless of whether teams have one player on their roster with varsity experience or if they have nine, it’s going to take a few games to settle into a rhythm. Teams with experienced rosters may have a leg up on their competition, but the season is wide open for anyone to take.

"It’s baseball, though, so on any given day if you play a good game, you’ve got a chance to beat any of those teams," Bolles said.

