After battling injuries, a 'fully back' Tyson Romero settling into starting pitching role for Carpet Land
Tyson Romero was the go-to reliever in the bullpen in the spring. But this summer, he has proven himself as a lockdown starter for Carpet Land.

Romero has battled some minor injuries but has come back and pitched two five-inning shutouts this season.

“I would say that I am fully back now, and it just feels really good to be back dealing on the mound,” Romero said. “I’m not a guy to blow it by everyone and I just let my defense do the work.

Romero struck out eight in a 9-0 shutout over Pinnacle Bank on Tuesday at Den Hartog Field.

“We feel good when Ty Romero is on the mound for us, he’s a senior and he has been really sharp lately,” Carpet Land coach Mychal Lanik said. “He’s really building into that starter role and coming on.”

The bats got going early but busted at the end for Carpet Land, which rosters Lincoln East players. 

Ryan Clementi almost had a home run in the second inning, but Ethan Morrow tried to make a leaping grab and dropped the ball. Clementi settled for a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly from Josh Senstock.

Carpet Land added runs in each of the next two innings off a balk and a wild pitch.

The Pinnacle Bank (Lincoln Southwest) dam broke in the fifth inning with six runs. Grant Springer hit a double to straight center that scored two. Two batters later, Clementi singled to left field that scored two more. Keinan Lentell and Brayan Van Meter each brought in runs to make it 9-0.

“I think it (the offense) kind of goes in ebbs and flows,” Lanik said. “We feel good where we are about where we are at offensively right now. We have a lot of guys that are swinging well.”

Carpet Land moves to 22-6 on the season. They have defeated teams from across the region, including North Dakota and South Dakota.

“It’s been nice to play and develop and get other guys in the game (this summer),” Lanik said. “I think it is going to be a big-time postseason in Lincoln. I think everyone has a good team and it will be interesting to see what happens.”

Carpet Land faces off against Anderson Ford on Wednesday night at Sherman Field.

