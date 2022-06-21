After 11 innings and nearly 4 hours, Union Bank tops Judds Brothers on 'crazy night'

The Judds Brothers American Legion baseball team just couldn’t figure out how to get past Cade Vanis.

Pitching in a tied game or with a one-run lead for most of the contest, Vanis was both efficient and electric as he mowed down the Judds Brothers (Lincoln Northeast) order time and time again. But, as the night grew dark and the zeroes continued to pile up on the scoreboard, something became clear.

In order to pick up a win, Judds Brothers didn’t have to overcome Vanis — they just had to outlast him.

Immediately after Vanis exited the game, Judds Brothers loaded the bases in the bottom of the 10th and 11th innings. However, Union Bank relief pitcher Brandon Weigel came up with huge strikeouts on both occasions to help extend the game even further.

With the help of a dropped third strike and hit by pitch, Tyrus Petsche’s RBI single lifted Union Bank to a 3-2 win over Judds Brothers at Den Hartog Field on Tuesday. The marathon game required 11 innings and took over 3½ hours to complete.

Returning from a semifinal finish at the Dakota Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Union Bank (19-6) lacked some of the offense that led it to a 4-1 record over the weekend. Union Bank averaged seven runs per game over that stretch, but three runs were enough to get the job done this time around.

“We talked at the end of our South Dakota trip that we had this game coming up at the end of a long stretch,” Union Bank assistant coach Alex Hain said. “But we knew if we showed up, played hard and brought our energy to the game we’d have a good shot, and our guys did that tonight.”

Eli Maul’s RBI single in the top of the second inning was the only scoring play Union Bank managed early on, but the lack of scoring wasn’t due to a lack of chances. Union Bank put a runner on base in eight of its the innings, standing a total of 13 runners as Judds Brothers (9-8) pitchers Bryson Hopkins, Barrett Lodge and Chase Morehouse kept them from securing a key insurance run for several innings.

Meanwhile, Vanis was ultraefficient on the mound as he retired 15 of the first 16 batters he faced. Several quick outs on ground balls led to Vanis pitching nine complete innings with 11 strikeouts and before he maxed out at 104 pitches.

“I was going crazy because I just wanted to go out there and pitch; I hate waiting in the dugout,” Vanis said. “I wanted to keep going, but I trusted Brandon and knew he’d come through.”

Judds Brothers’ first two hits of the night both came from Chase Blanchard, and it wasn’t until the sixth inning that they broke through for their first run of the game. Blanchard started the inning with a leadoff single before coming around to score on a Cody Bruss RBI single that tied the game at 1-1.

Apart from that, Judds never figured out how to break through for a walk-off winner.

Union Bank narrowly missed out on a go-ahead run in the ninth inning when Grant Nottleman was thrown out at home trying to score on a fielding error, and Judds’ bases-loaded chances in the next two innings were just as good.

Instead, Petsche’s base knock and a tremendous combined pitching performance from Vanis and Weigel were enough for Union Bank to come away with the win.

“I just knew that I had to keep it there because if they scored it was over, and I knew my teammates would come through,” Vanis said. “It was a crazy night.”

