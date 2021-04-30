'Absolute monsters in the gym,' Omaha Westside's three-headed pitching rotation shining as one gets win over East

OMAHA — Most high school baseball teams view their starting pitching rotation as having a No. 1, a No. 2 and a No. 3.
Omaha Westside coach Otis Seals sees his team differently.
He believes the Warriors have a trio of number No. 1-caliber pitchers in Kadyn VanHill, Ty Madison and Simon Stover. All three have tossed over 35 innings this season with ERAs under 2.90, and Seals said the trio’s hard work is a big reason for the success.
Stover had to work hard on the mound to slow down Class A No. 4 Lincoln East’s potent offense, and he struck out five batters and allowed just two runs in No. 8 Omaha Westside’s 4-2 win Friday in the Don Kraft Invitational.
“I feel like we have a 1-A, 1-B and 1-C; we have three guys who really do a great job and compete hard for us,” Seals said. “Those three guys have been absolute monsters in the gym and on the field working hard to be as good as they are.”
Lincoln East (19-7) leadoff hitter Jaelyn Welch did well to reach base in three of his four at-bats with a single and pair of walks, but the Spartans struggled to get hits off Stover until later in the game. Instead, a pair of sacrifice flies gave Omaha Westside (18-11) a quick 2-0 lead after two innings.
The Spartans finally got on the board in the fifth inning with a nice two-out rally that included singles from Brayan Van Meter and Keegan Brink. East could have seized control of the game with a few more base hits, but an inning-ending strikeout ended a bases-loaded opportunity. East stranded eight runners overall.
Another two-out rally in the sixth inning resulted in a Noah Walters RBI single for a 2-2 tie game, but East promptly gave the lead back in the bottom of the sixth.
“We really struggled to barrel up baseballs and (Stover) kept us off-balance,” East coach Mychal Lanik said. “We never got anything started early in the innings, everything was with two outs, and that’s a hard way to score. We’ve been playing a lot better baseball lately, but we’ve just ran into some really good teams.”
A pair of walks and an RBI double from North Dakota State football commit Cole Payton led to a pair of Warrior runs in sixth as Westside advanced into the invitational championship game. Weekend invites have been a mixed bag for the Warriors this season; they played well during a trip to the Millard West tournament final three weeks ago before struggling in last week’s Monarch Invitational.
Millard North defeated Lincoln Northeast 11-2 in a consolation game. The Mustangs broke the game open with a nine-run fifth inning that included five hits, two hit batters and three walks.
Lincoln Northeast will play Millard West for seventh Saturday.