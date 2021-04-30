'Absolute monsters in the gym,' Omaha Westside's three-headed pitching rotation shining as one gets win over East

OMAHA — Most high school baseball teams view their starting pitching rotation as having a No. 1, a No. 2 and a No. 3.

Omaha Westside coach Otis Seals sees his team differently.

He believes the Warriors have a trio of number No. 1-caliber pitchers in Kadyn VanHill, Ty Madison and Simon Stover. All three have tossed over 35 innings this season with ERAs under 2.90, and Seals said the trio’s hard work is a big reason for the success.

Stover had to work hard on the mound to slow down Class A No. 4 Lincoln East’s potent offense, and he struck out five batters and allowed just two runs in No. 8 Omaha Westside’s 4-2 win Friday in the Don Kraft Invitational.

“I feel like we have a 1-A, 1-B and 1-C; we have three guys who really do a great job and compete hard for us,” Seals said. “Those three guys have been absolute monsters in the gym and on the field working hard to be as good as they are.”

Lincoln East (19-7) leadoff hitter Jaelyn Welch did well to reach base in three of his four at-bats with a single and pair of walks, but the Spartans struggled to get hits off Stover until later in the game. Instead, a pair of sacrifice flies gave Omaha Westside (18-11) a quick 2-0 lead after two innings.