 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
‘A summer to remember’: Lincoln East’s Jalen Worthley impresses at top-200 prospect showcase
0 Comments
PREP BASEBALL

‘A summer to remember’: Lincoln East’s Jalen Worthley impresses at top-200 prospect showcase

  • Updated
  • 0
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Southwest, 5.15

Lincoln East pitcher Jalen Worthley bumps fists with teammates in May during a Class A game against Lincoln Southwest at the state baseball tournament at Sherman Field.

 JUSTIN WAN, Journal Star file photo

It’s time to announce the winners of the 2021 Prep Sports Awards. These high school athletes have had amazing seasons this year and we are proud to celebrate their achievements.

When Jalen Worthley saw the radar guns all pointed at him, he had to remind himself to be calm.

Worthley took part in the 2021 Area Code Games, a national prospect showcase featuring 200 of the top high school baseball players from the classes of 2022 and 2023. More than 500 scouts turned up for the games on the day that Worthley pitched, making for a unique challenge and opportunity for the Lincoln East senior.

“This was my first time being on a stage like this when all the radar guns just go up in sync,” Worthley said. “It’s pretty cool, but pretty intimidating, too.”

Eight different regional teams participated in the five-day tournament in San Diego, and Worthley was the lone Nebraskan on his team. While one of the showcase teams is made up entirely of Texans, and the state of California has two teams participating in the tournament, the Chicago White Sox team draws players from 15 different states ranging from North Dakota to Oklahoma to Ohio.

Worthley plays his summer ball with the Nebraska Prospects travel team, and the opportunity only came about because he attended a regional tryout through the Prospects.

“I’m very thankful that they made this all possible,” Worthley said.

With 14 different pitchers on his team’s roster, Worthley knew his opportunities were limited. He made the most of his outing on Monday: two innings, four strikeouts, zero baserunners. Two of the players he struck out are committed to college baseball powerhouse Vanderbilt.

That performance showed Worthley he can compete on a big-time level.

In the spring, Worthley was a dominant, strikeout-heavy pitcher for Lincoln East. Over 33 innings, Worthley averaged 1.48 strikeouts per frame as he finished the season with a 5-0 record and 2.12 ERA.

“Jalen was a beast for us this spring,” Lincoln East head coach Mychal Lanik said. “He helped carry us through the middle of the season when he accumulated over 20 consecutive scoreless innings during a stretch, and we look forward to him being a very strong leader for us this coming spring.”

A unique highlight of Worthley’s trip was stumbling across former NBA star Dennis Rodman casually eating breakfast in downtown San Diego. A San Jose State baseball commit, Worthley felt at home during his trip to California.

Several scouts promised to stay in touch with Worthley, and with 64 former participants from the Area Code Games being selected in the 2020 MLB Draft, Worthley feels that he had a very busy but worthwhile summer.

“I definitely like it out here, the weather’s nice and the people are, too. I can’t wait to get back out here,” Worthley said. “It was a great way to end a summer to remember.”

Reach the writer at 402-473-7437 or at LMullin@journalstar.com. On Twitter @lmullin7

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Will an NL East team win more than 1.5 games in the playoffs?

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Husker News