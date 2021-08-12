‘A summer to remember’: Lincoln East’s Jalen Worthley impresses at top-200 prospect showcase

When Jalen Worthley saw the radar guns all pointed at him, he had to remind himself to be calm.

Worthley took part in the 2021 Area Code Games, a national prospect showcase featuring 200 of the top high school baseball players from the classes of 2022 and 2023. More than 500 scouts turned up for the games on the day that Worthley pitched, making for a unique challenge and opportunity for the Lincoln East senior.

“This was my first time being on a stage like this when all the radar guns just go up in sync,” Worthley said. “It’s pretty cool, but pretty intimidating, too.”

Eight different regional teams participated in the five-day tournament in San Diego, and Worthley was the lone Nebraskan on his team. While one of the showcase teams is made up entirely of Texans, and the state of California has two teams participating in the tournament, the Chicago White Sox team draws players from 15 different states ranging from North Dakota to Oklahoma to Ohio.

Worthley plays his summer ball with the Nebraska Prospects travel team, and the opportunity only came about because he attended a regional tryout through the Prospects.

“I’m very thankful that they made this all possible,” Worthley said.