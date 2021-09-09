A stellar spring season opens a bigger door for East's Brink, who commits to Omaha baseball

Going into his first full season of varsity baseball at Lincoln East, Keegan Brink was pretty sure he’d be making a decision about college by the time fall rolled around. At the time, Brink thought he might be destined for junior college, but he knew the spring season was an opportunity to showcase his talent.
Brink made the most of it as he spent much of the season among the state’s top-10 leaders in batting average and RBIs. Brink finished the year with a .481 average, five home runs and 38 RBIs, a tremendous season that earned him first-team Super-State honors, and eventually an offer from the Omaha Mavericks.
“I guess the season really surprised me; I knew I could get something good out of the season though because I had put a lot of work in during the offseason,” Brink said.
When Brink connected with Omaha’s coaches over the summer, it didn’t take long to find out it was the right place for him. An official visit in August showcased the Mavericks’ new facilities, including the all-turf Tal Anderson Field that opened in March. Alongside a good connection with the team’s coaches, Omaha’s close distance to home was a key reason for Brink’s commitment.
With Brink’s commitment, the Spartans now have four college-bound players on the team: Cooper Erikson (Wofford), Jalen Worthley (San Jose State) and Ryan Clementi (Augustana) are the others.
“Keegan is a professional hitter in the sense that he can cover the whole plate and do damage to all parts of the field,” said Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik. “Keegan will join that program with a really good understanding of how to play team baseball and with a willingness to master the little details of the game. I’m excited to see the type of career he will have as a Maverick.”
A second baseman for much of the 2021 season, Brink envisions that he will keep playing in the middle of the infield during college. Developing some of his pitching skills and throwing solid innings for the Spartans this spring is one of his goals over the offseason, but there’s certainly some stress of his shoulders with his college decision done and out of the way.
Weeks of hard work helped Brink earn his spot at Omaha, a path that he intends to keep following in the future.
“I told them I want to work for my spot, I don’t want to just have it right away because I’d rather work for something,” Brink said.
