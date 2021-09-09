A stellar spring season opens a bigger door for East's Brink, who commits to Omaha baseball

“Keegan is a professional hitter in the sense that he can cover the whole plate and do damage to all parts of the field,” said Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik. “Keegan will join that program with a really good understanding of how to play team baseball and with a willingness to master the little details of the game. I’m excited to see the type of career he will have as a Maverick.”

A second baseman for much of the 2021 season, Brink envisions that he will keep playing in the middle of the infield during college. Developing some of his pitching skills and throwing solid innings for the Spartans this spring is one of his goals over the offseason, but there’s certainly some stress of his shoulders with his college decision done and out of the way.

Weeks of hard work helped Brink earn his spot at Omaha, a path that he intends to keep following in the future.

“I told them I want to work for my spot, I don’t want to just have it right away because I’d rather work for something,” Brink said.

