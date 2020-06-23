A look at the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament schedule

American Legion
MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT
POOLS
AL East: North Platte, Omaha Skutt, Judds Brothers
AL West: Union Bank, Elkhorn, Waverly, Sampson Construction
NL East: Carpet Land, Sioux Falls (S.D.) West, Omaha Westside, Beatrice
NL West: JC Brager, Nebraska City, Papillion-La Vista South, Anderson Ford
THURSDAY'S GAMES
At Den Hartog Field
Sampson Construction vs. Union Bank, 7:30 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Beatrice vs. Carpet Land, 5 p.m.
Anderson Ford vs. JC Brager, 7:30 p.m.
FRIDAY'S GAMES
At Den Hartog Field
Omaha Skutt vs. Judds Brothers, 12:30 p.m.
North Platte vs. Judds Brothers, 3 p.m.
Elkhorn vs. Sampson Construction, 5:30 p.m.
Waverly vs. Union Bank, 7:30 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Omaha Westside vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.
Omaha Westside vs. Beatrice, 12:30 p.m.
Sioux Falls West vs. Beatrice, 3 p.m.
Nebraska City vs. Anderson Ford, 5:30 p.m.
Papillion-LV South vs. JC Brager, 7:30 p.m.
SATURDAY'S GAMES
At Den Hartog Field
Sioux Falls West vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.
Sioux Falls West vs. Omaha Westside, 12:30 p.m.
Papillion-LV South vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.
Papillion-LV South vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.
JC Brager vs. Nebraska City, 7:30 p.m.
At Sherman Field
Elkhorn vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.
Elkhorn vs. Waverly, 12:30 p.m.
Sampson Construction vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.
North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.
SUNDAY'S GAMES
At Sherman Field
NL East No. 4 vs. NL West No. 4, 10 a.m.
NL East No. 1 vs. NL West No. 1, 12:30 p.m.
AL East No. 1 vs. AL West No. 1, 3 p.m.
Championship, 5:30 p.m.
At Den Hartog Field
AL East No. 4 vs. AL West No. 4, 10 a.m.
AL East No. 3 vs. AL West No. 3, 12:30 p.m.
AL East No. 2 vs. AL West No. 2, 3 p.m.
NL East No. 3 vs. NL West No. 3, 5:30 p.m.
NL East No. 2 vs. NL West No. 2, 7:30 p.m.
