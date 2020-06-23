A look at the Mike Peterson/Coach K Tournament schedule
American Legion

MIKE PETERSON/COACH K TOURNAMENT

POOLS

AL East: North Platte, Omaha Skutt, Judds Brothers

AL West: Union Bank, Elkhorn, Waverly, Sampson Construction

NL East: Carpet Land, Sioux Falls (S.D.) West, Omaha Westside, Beatrice

NL West: JC Brager, Nebraska City, Papillion-La Vista South, Anderson Ford

THURSDAY'S GAMES

At Den Hartog Field

Sampson Construction vs. Union Bank, 7:30 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Beatrice vs. Carpet Land, 5 p.m.

Anderson Ford vs. JC Brager, 7:30 p.m.

FRIDAY'S GAMES

At Den Hartog Field

Omaha Skutt vs. Judds Brothers, 12:30 p.m.

North Platte vs. Judds Brothers, 3 p.m.

Elkhorn vs. Sampson Construction, 5:30 p.m.

Waverly vs. Union Bank, 7:30 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Omaha Westside vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.

Omaha Westside vs. Beatrice, 12:30 p.m.

Sioux Falls West vs. Beatrice, 3 p.m.

Nebraska City vs. Anderson Ford, 5:30 p.m.

Papillion-LV South vs. JC Brager, 7:30 p.m.

SATURDAY'S GAMES

At Den Hartog Field

Sioux Falls West vs. Carpet Land, 10 a.m.

Sioux Falls West vs. Omaha Westside, 12:30 p.m.

Papillion-LV South vs. Anderson Ford, 3 p.m.

Papillion-LV South vs. Nebraska City, 5:30 p.m.

JC Brager vs. Nebraska City, 7:30 p.m.

At Sherman Field

Elkhorn vs. Union Bank, 10 a.m.

Elkhorn vs. Waverly, 12:30 p.m.

Sampson Construction vs. Waverly, 3 p.m.

North Platte vs. Omaha Skutt, 7:30 p.m.

SUNDAY'S GAMES

At Sherman Field

NL East No. 4 vs. NL West No. 4, 10 a.m.

NL East No. 1 vs. NL West No. 1, 12:30 p.m.

AL East No. 1 vs. AL West No. 1, 3 p.m.

Championship, 5:30 p.m.

At Den Hartog Field

AL East No. 4 vs. AL West No. 4, 10 a.m.

AL East No. 3 vs. AL West No. 3, 12:30 p.m.

AL East No. 2 vs. AL West No. 2, 3 p.m.

NL East No. 3 vs. NL West No. 3, 5:30 p.m.

NL East No. 2 vs. NL West No. 2, 7:30 p.m.

