‘A couple runs is usually enough for him': Timmerman’s pitching leads Beatrice to conference title over Wahoo/BN/LL

BEATRICE — On its path to a state championship in 2021, the Beatrice baseball team ticked off just about every goal on its list.

Only one thing evaded its grasp — a Trailblazer Conference title. In Beatrice’s second attempt at winning the newly formed conference, the Orangemen never wavered.

Class B No. 3 Beatrice captured an early lead and never looked back during a 7-2 win over Wahoo/Bishop Neumann/Lincoln Lutheran at Christenson Field on Thursday.

Apart from an early-season slip-up where Beatrice (11-2) lost one-run games to Elkhorn North and Waverly in consecutive days, the defending champions have shown much of the same quality play that they displayed a year ago. That was clear in the constant pressure the Orangemen put on Wahoo/BN/LL (8-8) all game long even if they did strand 11 runners on base, including a pair of bases-loaded opportunities that went to waste.

However, starting pitcher Tucker Timmerman made sure Beatrice was taking home a championship plaque at the end of the day. He struck out 12 batters and allowed just two hits in his six innings on the mound to pick up the win.

“We had those two losses a couple weeks ago and are getting back on the right side of things,” Beatrice coach Chris Belding said. “We scored enough runs to win, but we definitely left a lot of guys on base and with Tucker on the mound I think the guys sometimes relax; a couple runs is usually enough for him.”

Max Reis led the Orangemen at the plate with 2 RBIs while Austin Burroughs also delivered a big RBI triple and catcher Trey Henning went 3-for-4 with an RBI of his own. It was just the fourth game of the year for Henning, a sophomore who has been called into action following an injury to Beatrice’s returning starter at catcher, Connor Hamilton.

“Trey Henning has really stepped up behind the plate, and it’s helped a lot when we had to shuffle some guys around,” Belding said.

While Wahoo/BN/LL fell behind 3-0 in the second inning and couldn’t dig themselves out of that hole, a runner-up finish in the conference tournament was a tremendous result for the Warriors. They entered the conference tournament as the No. 6 seed before beating Plattsmouth 13-1 and Ralston 4-1 to advance into the championship game.

“We’re happy with where we’re at right now,” Wahoo/BN/LL coach Kyle Weyers said. “Timmerman’s obviously really good and we had to play almost a perfect game to beat a team like Beatrice and we didn’t do that today.”

A pair of errors early in the contest also helped Beatrice establish an early lead, something the Warriors continue to work on in their team practices. However, with talent throughout the lineup and enough pitching depth to play three games in four days, Wahoo/BN/LL is picking up some steam once again.

The Warriors began the season 0-3 before going on a four-game winning streak, and they’ve now won four of their last six after another 0-3 stretch set them back. Consistency is never easy to achieve, but the Warriors are steadily inching closer to that goal.

“We’ve got to be more consistent defensively with what we’re doing, and when we do that we’re a tough team to beat,” Weyers said. “We’re continuing to get better and that’s always good to see.”

