A closer look at the quest for Class A, where deep talent pool makes for little separation

“I think our guys wish we would have played a little better there, but it was good for us,” Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik said. “We saw really, really good pitching all three days and the weather was kind of nasty and it was an environment for our hitters we haven’t been in as much.”

The competition will continue in the upcoming week when Class A’s best will play in their respective conference tournaments. Eight of the top 10 teams will compete in the Metro Conference Tournament, while Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest are the only two ranked teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.

That doesn’t mean there will be any easy games, though. Teams such as Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast have beaten top-10 opponents and played many close games, while the likes of Kearney and Grand Island have the chance to pick up impressive wins.

“If you look at the point standings, it’s pretty incredible,” Lanik said. “It’s going to be a dogfight, and whoever can limit the free bases and make the most plays will have a good chance.”

The top-seeded Spartans have a good shot at winning the HAC crown, as does Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks have won nine of their past 10 games and also have tournament-winning experience from their city legion title last summer.