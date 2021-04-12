A closer look at the quest for Class A, where deep talent pool makes for little separation

It’s anybody’s fight in Class A.
The first month of the high school baseball season has produced two teams that lead the pack with only one loss apiece — No. 1 Millard South and No. 2 Bellevue West — but it hasn’t been an easy ride.
The difference between No. 1 and No. 10 is slim, and plenty of teams outside the top 10 have picked up impressive wins this season. There’s no better example than Lincoln North Star, which has played close games against top-10 opponents such as Omaha Westside and Millard West. The Navigators’ 6-5 win over Millard South on April 3 is the only loss the top-ranked Patriots have had all season.
“I’m not sure in all the years I’ve been doing this that I’ve ever seen Class A so wide open,” North Star coach Lanny Bolles said. “There’s a whole lot of really good teams, but no one’s really separated themselves so far.”
Two of Lincoln’s best teams got a taste of the Metro Conference in Millard West’s Frank Ryan Invitational last week. Lincoln Southwest picked up wins over Papillion-La Vista and Lincoln East, while the Spartans defeated Millard West and lost to Omaha Westside.
Three games against strong pitching from top-10 opponents tested Lincoln East’s bats. The Spartans faced Millard West’s Sam Novotny, a Nebraska baseball commit, and Omaha Westside’s Kadyn VanHill, who has an 0.78 ERA in 27 innings pitched.
“I think our guys wish we would have played a little better there, but it was good for us,” Lincoln East coach Mychal Lanik said. “We saw really, really good pitching all three days and the weather was kind of nasty and it was an environment for our hitters we haven’t been in as much.”
The competition will continue in the upcoming week when Class A’s best will play in their respective conference tournaments. Eight of the top 10 teams will compete in the Metro Conference Tournament, while Lincoln East and Lincoln Southwest are the only two ranked teams in the Heartland Athletic Conference Tournament.
That doesn’t mean there will be any easy games, though. Teams such as Lincoln Pius X and Lincoln Southeast have beaten top-10 opponents and played many close games, while the likes of Kearney and Grand Island have the chance to pick up impressive wins.
“If you look at the point standings, it’s pretty incredible,” Lanik said. “It’s going to be a dogfight, and whoever can limit the free bases and make the most plays will have a good chance.”
The top-seeded Spartans have a good shot at winning the HAC crown, as does Lincoln Southwest. The Silver Hawks have won nine of their past 10 games and also have tournament-winning experience from their city legion title last summer.
“It’s so wide open in our minds and our eyes,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “The amount of talented arms in the state of Nebraska is at an all-time high, in my opinion. I can’t remember a time when the pitchers that we have in Class A baseball have been this good all across Class A.”
As teams continue to build their wild-card point totals and move up and down the Class A standings, it’s almost certain that the current standings won’t be the same at the end of the year. Even Lincoln Northeast, which went 0-12 to open its season, recently picked up a top-10 win over No. 8 Papillion-La Vista South. From top to bottom, competition reigns in Class A baseball.
“I think Class A baseball is at a really high level right now,” Lanik said. “It’s just one of the years where every game is going to be a little different, and it’s one of those years where everyone’s got a chance.”