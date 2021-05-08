A-6 district baseball: Cox pitches Southwest past North Star and into state tournament — on same field 2019 season ended

FREMONT — Dylan Cox remembers 2019. His Lincoln Southwest baseball team had expectations to win the A-6 district title but lost to Lincoln Southeast in the semifinals at Novak Field in Fremont.

This year? Redemption.

Two years later, on the same field, starting pitcher Cox and his Silver Hawk teammates defeated Lincoln North Star 10-0 to win the A-6 title, clinching a berth to the state tournament for the first time since 2018.

“It feels surreal to just be back on this field and to celebrate,” Cox said.

Cox threw six shutout innings, scattering six hits and striking out nine.

“Cox just did what Cox does so well,” Southwest coach Mitch Vernon said. “I expected this from him for the last three years. That is what he does. He just shows up regardless of the game.”

The Silver Hawks went to work early. Max Petersen hit a single to left field and reached third in the first inning. Will Johnson brought him home with a single, and Brock Merkel tacked on another with a double.